LinkedIn: the 15 booming jobs for 2022 in Mexico

As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and technological advances, jobs are changing at breakneck speed, and new possibilities for collaboration have been opened up through teleworking and blended learning modalities.

According to the most recent report of LinkedIn, the social network which is oriented to business use and employment, labor sectors “They have reinvented themselves and, at the same time, many employees have left their jobs in search of new opportunities.”

It may interest you | Pandemic stalls formalization of employment in Mexico and delays global recovery: ILO

on your list Booming Jobs 2022, revealed the 15 job positions that have gained the most ground in the last five years, highlighting those that have shown sustained growth among members of the social network, in addition to having experienced a considerable increase in 2021.

Business Development Representative

What do you work on: The business development representative is responsible for identifying and procuring new clients and business. | Main skills: Sales, Sales Prospecting and Negotiation | main industries: Marketing and Advertising, Information Technology and Services, Computer Software | Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro and Puebla | Average years of experience: 5 | Hiring percentage by gender: 40.23% women and 59.77% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 32.30%

User experience researcher

What do you work on: The user experience researcher plans, designs, and executes user studies, while analyzing the results. | Main skills: Usability Testing, User Centered Design and User Experience | main industries: Financial Services, Information Technology and Services, Management Consulting | Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara and Puebla | Average years of experience: 5.7 | Hiring percentage by gender: 65.60% women and 34.40% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 28.60%

data engineer

What do you work on: The data engineer is primarily responsible for transforming the data into a format that can be easily analyzed. | Main skills: Apache Spark, Hadoop and Scala | main industries: Information Technology and Services, Financial Services and Automotive Industry | Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro, Morelia, León and Monterrey | Average years of experience: 6.3 | Hiring percentage by gender: 15.28% women and 84.72% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 37.30%

customer service analyst

What do you work on: The customer service analyst collects and analyzes customer data to work on solving problems. | Main skills: Customer Service, SAP Products and Negotiation | main industries: Financial Services, Food and Beverage, Information Technology and Services | Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Toluca and Aguascalientes | Average years of experience: 3.8 | Hiring percentage by gender: 50.44% women and 49.56% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 7%

Backend developer

What do you work on: The backend developer builds, codes, and enhances the server, applications, and databases to create a functional experience for the end user. | Top Skills: JavaScript, Git, and MySQL | main industries: Information technology and services, computer software and financial services | Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Querétaro, Mérida and Morelia | Average years of experience: 4.5 | Hiring percentage by gender: 9.20% women and 90.80% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 43.20%

data scientist

What do you work on: The data scientist converts raw data into valuable information that an organization needs to grow and compete. | Main skills: Data Science, Machine Learning R and Python | Major Industries: Information Technology and Services, Financial Services, and Retail | Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Querétaro and Aguascalientes | Average years of experience: 3.9 | Hiring percentage by gender: 19.80% women and 80.20% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 34.80%

Clinical Research Assistant

What do you work on: The clinical research assistant establishes, coordinates and supervises clinical studies with medicines, medical nutrition or health products. | Main skills: Clinical Trials, Good Clinical Practice and Clinical Control | Major Industries: Pharmaceuticals, Hospitals, and Healthcare and Research | Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Monterrey, San Luis Potosí and Guadalajara | Average years of experience: 7.6 | Hiring percentage by gender: 60% women and 40% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 41.20%

On-site specialist

What do you work on: The on-site specialist focuses on providing technical support services in the supervision of daily activities to ensure timely and accurate responses to customer requests. | Main skills: Continuous improvement, 5S, Lean manufacturing | Major Industries: Pharmaceutical, Internet, Consumer Goods | Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey and Querétaro | Average years of experience: 4.5 | Hiring percentage by gender: 33.33% women and 66.67% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 4%

Software test engineer

What do you work on: The software test engineer is dedicated to testing software or applications to ensure that they work correctly. Their role is key during the planning and design of a product, as their tests ensure that it will be useful and of good quality. | Main skills: Test Automation, Selenium, Selenium WebDriver | Main industries: Information technology and services, Software, Medical devices | Cities with the most hires: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Aguascalientes, Querétaro and Monterrey | Average years of experience: 4.8 | Hiring percentage by gender: 22.45% women and 77.55% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 41.1%

Frontend developer

What do you work on: The frontend developer is the person responsible for programming a web browser, that is, they are the ones who translate the design and visual style definitions made in previous stages into semantic HTML codes. | Main skills: React.js, JavaScript, SASS Language | main industries: Information technology and services, Software, Financial services | Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Aguascalientes and Colima | Average years of experience: 3.3 | Hiring percentage by gender: 18.29% women and 81.71% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 60.9%

Incident Manager

What do you work on: The incident manager works to manage the life cycle of all interruptions, failures and unplanned quality reductions of IT services. | Main skills: Incident Management, IT Service Management, Serious Incident Management | main industries: Information technology and services, Insurance, Financial services | Cities with the most hires: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey, Aguascalientes and Querétaro | Average years of experience: 6.5 | Hiring percentage by gender: 17.42% women and 82.58% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 19.4%

operations representative

What do you work on: The operations representative is the person responsible for ensuring that the operational tasks of the organization are handled correctly so that customer services and transaction processing run smoothly. | Main skills: Logistics Management, Transportation, International Logistics, Supply Chain Management | main industries: Logistics and supply chain, Information technology and services, Outsourcing / Offshoring | Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, Querétaro and León | Average years of experience: 2.4 | Hiring percentage by gender: 44.44% women and 55.56% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 11.4%

commercial specialist

What do you work on: The business specialist is a professional analyst who helps their companies by developing marketing strategies, identifying business opportunities to provide useful data to inform, plan and execute business events. | Main skills: Negotiation, Strategic planning, Sales | main industries: Real Estate, Information Technology and Services, Logistics and Supply Chain | Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Monterrey, León and Toluca | Average years of experience: 5.5 | Hiring percentage by gender: 42.71% women and 57.29% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 5.1%

User experience designer

What do you work on: The user experience designer is responsible for measuring and optimizing applications and websites to improve usability and create the best user experience by exploring many different approaches to solving end user problems. | Main skills: User Experience, User Interface Design, Wireframing | main industries: Information technology and services, Computer software, Marketing and advertising | Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Aguascalientes, Monterrey and Toluca | Average years of experience: 5 | Hiring percentage by gender: 49.74% women and 50.26% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 32.2%

Product manager

What do you work on: The Product Manager is the person who identifies the customer need and the broader business goals that a product or feature will meet and assembles a team to turn that vision into reality | Main skills: Scrum, Agile Methodologies, Product Management | main industries: Information technology and services, Financial services, Banking | Cities with the most hires: Mexico City, Guadalajara, Querétaro, Toluca and Torreón | Average years of experience: 6.8 | Hiring percentage by gender: 30.03% women and 69.97% men | Jobs with telecommuting option: 25.6%