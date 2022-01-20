Liga MX reported the capacity of the BBVA stadium for Cruz Azul vs. Rayados for matchday 3

Cruz Azul and Rayados de Monterrey will meet this weekend at the BBVA stadium, but the public allowed is less than the maximum authorized by Liga MX.

This Saturday, January 22, from 9:06 p.m., Cruz Azul will jump onto the main field of the BBVA stadium and will visit the Rayados de Monterrey in a game valid for matchday 3 of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX. The Celestes want to maintain their good start and ratify that they are one of the favorite teams to be champions.

This week, Liga MX reported what will be the capacity allowed on the third date of the contest. Due to the increase in coronavirus infections, only the Azteca stadium (América vs Atlas) will have the entire public, while the rest of the clubs will oscillate between 50% and 85%.

The city of Monterrey will maintain the capacity this Saturday that had been allowed by the health authorities a week ago. The match between Tigres and Puebla, valid for matchday 2 of Clausura 2022, had 50% of the maximum public allowed in the University Stadium of Nuevo León

That means the Steel Giant will also be able to receive only half of the people who can usually enter the sports venue. This means that, of the 51,348 who can always access the BBVA stadium, this weekend only 25,674 will be able to do so, according to the epidemiological traffic light.

Although Nuevo León has a green color in its current measurement, andhe increase in positive cases of covid-19 in recent weeks, due to the wave of the omicron variant, caused the authorities to authorize only 50% tickets in the match between Rayados de Monterrey and Cruz Azul.