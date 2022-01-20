León and Atlas distribute points in the rescheduled Matchday 1

The champion forgave La Fiera. Atlas entered the León field to try to repeat the dose of the Final that was played a few weeks ago; however, he had multiple offensive failures that prevented him from getting the three points and he had to settle for a tie.

The rojinegros were explosive to the offensive from the beginning of the match, since in a filtered pass Troyansky faced Rodolfo Cota hand in hand; however, the goalkeeper managed to deflect the trajectory of the round to send it to a corner kick.

The champion knocked on the door again immediately, since in Aldo Rocha he finished off with a header after the corner, where the ball dramatically crashed into the post.

León managed to reverse the visitor’s overwhelm and even opened the scoring after a sweep by Anderson Santamaría on Víctor Dávila inside the area, a move that was reviewed in the VAR and the whistler decreed a maximum penalty. Ángel Mena was in charge of converting the penalty into the first goal of the night.

The Foxes showed their desire to reverse the deficit from the beginning of the part complementary, since Jairo Torres sent a service that seemed past, but Édgar Zaldívar put his leg in a complicated acrobatics and sent the ball to the bottom of the emerald gate.

The Guadalajara squad continued trying to impose their conditions, causing the emeralds to withdraw their lines as the minutes passed, but without being able to appear accurately in front of Rodolfo Cota.

Atlas must now prepare next weekend’s commitment against America on the field of the Azteca Stadium, while León will host Pachuca.

