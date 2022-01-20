La Nación / The Chilean Cristian Alarcón won the Alfaguara Prize for a novel

The Chilean writer Cristian Alarcón won the Alfaguara Novel Prize on Thursday for his unpublished work “The Third Paradise”, about a man who reconstructs his past while cultivating a garden as a personal paradise, the jury announced after meeting in Madrid.

The jury awarded this “beautiful novel” of “narrative vigor” that “opens a door to the hope of finding refuge in the small in the face of collective tragedies,” said the president of the jury, the Spanish writer Fernando Aramburu, at a press conference. .

It is “a beautiful novel with a dual structure, set in various places in Chile and Argentina”, in which “the protagonist reconstructs the history of his ancestors, while delving into his passion for cultivating a garden in search of of a personal paradise”, indicated Aramburu.

In the first fiction novel by Alarcón, who has lived for years in Argentina where he is an investigative journalist, highlights “the enormous quality of the prose, a concise, exact, refined prose”, Aramburu abounded at the event at the Madrid Casino , in the historic center of the Spanish capital.

“Despite the fact that history does not avoid private and collective tragedies”, and covers various events in contemporary Chilean history such as the coup against Salvador Allende and the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, it is “a novel of hope, in which the beauty, the pleasure of the senses” as a refuge, added the Spanish writer.

Speaking from Argentina via video call, Alarcón indicated that his book is “an exercise in introspection” written in a pandemic, while he was confined first in a house on the outskirts of Buenos Aires and then in the south of Chile, “in an old house and then in a cabin in the middle of the mountain.”

The author, who until now had written non-fiction books, said that the novel indeed has a “double face”: first, “a Latin American family novel in which I honor my great literary teachers”, and then “a rediscovery of the botanical, a life beyond our daily urgencies.

Alarcón said he was surprised by the choice of his novel, since “it is too much an essay, it is too chronic, it is too much a family novel,” but he said that his triumph shows that “experimentation with language continues to be the territory of freedom.”

Cristian Alarcón thus succeeds the Colombian writer Pilar Quintana, winner in 2021 with “Los abismos”, a family story told from the point of view of a girl, which will soon be translated into Portuguese, English, Swedish, Italian and French.

“The Third Paradise”, which will go on sale on March 24, will be one of the leading titles of the year for Alfaguara, the most visible fiction imprint of the Penguin Random House publishing group.

The Alfaguara Prize is endowed with 175,000 dollars, a sculpture by the late Canarian artist Martín Chirino and simultaneous publication throughout the Spanish-speaking territory.

After considering a record of almost 2,500 manuscripts for the award in 2021, this year Alfaguara received 899 manuscripts, about 400 from Spain and the rest from Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, the United States, Chile, Peru and Uruguay.

The jury was chaired in this 25th edition by Fernando Aramburu, author of the award-winning novel “Patria” about the repercussions on Basque society of the violence of the armed separatist gang ETA, also converted into a television series.

The jury included, among others, the Argentine writer and bookseller Paula Vázquez and the Mexican publisher Marisol Schulz Manaut, director of the Guadalajara International Book Fair, as well as the Spanish writers Olga Merino and Ray Loriga (2017 Alfaguara Novel Award with “Surrender”). Source: AFP.