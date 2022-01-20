La Nación / Nicole Neumann posed in her pool and criticism rained down on her

The Argentine model Nicole Neumann shared on her Instagram account a photo posing in her pool, without imagining that it would go viral and that it would generate the reaction of her followers, since in a matter of minutes criticism rained down on her.

After the intense heat wave that hit the neighboring country and after the rain in Buenos Aires, Niky shared images of that afternoon with his almost two million followers on Instagram, but one detail did not go unnoticed by Internet users.

In the images, the model can be seen posing with a gray one-piece mesh and a sun hat in the middle of the water on two colorful floats. “The rain stopped and the heat didn’t let up.” Who is a fan of inflatables? “He wrote in the text that accompanied the postcards he published.

However, network users, who did not miss even the smallest detail, stopped at the state of the water, supposedly dirty due to the presence of leaves on the surface, and did not hesitate to point it out.

“Clean the pool, it has all the water,” wrote a follower. Who cleans your pool?” said another user. “What happened to the pool boy’s exchange, did it not come to you?” or “The water is very dirty” were some of the spicy messages left in the comments section.

However, some Internet users defended her tooth and nail. “The funniest thing is that some criticize and they don’t even have a pool.” “That pool is spectacular, it’s not dirty, it’s with leaves, those who criticize is because they don’t have a pool!!! “You are great Nicole”, can be read in the post of the model.

Nicole Neumann is a very active user on her Instagram account, daily she shares details of her personal life with her three daughters Indiana, Allegra and Siena, who she had with former soccer player Fabián Cubero.

