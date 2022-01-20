La Jornada – Marvel and Robert Downey Jr are already planning his return as Iron Man

Madrid. Iron Man’s sacrifice at the end of Avengers: Endgame He put the final touch to the history of the hero who in 2008 began with the Marvel Universe. But that does not mean that it was the definitive goodbye of Robert Downey Jr., since many media point to his return sooner or later. The question is, how does Marvel plan for Tony Stark’s return?

Media reports like We Got This Covered or Daniel Richtman of Insider They assure that the actor is already in talks with Marvel to play Tony Stark again in one way or another. And although at the moment there is nothing confirmed, the signs point to his return through the multiple UCM projects on Disney +.

There are two quite logical possibilities that would explain how Iron Man can return even after his death in end game. On the one hand, Disney has confirmed the Ironheart series, starring the young inventor Riri Williams, who in the comics is one of the few characters who has managed to emulate Stark technology, making her own armor.

Her participation in the Ironheart series would make a lot of narrative sense, since the young protagonist is destined to be the heir to the Iron Man legacy. In fact, in the comics, Tony Stark, upon learning of Riri’s work, transfers his consciousness to a device -similar to JARVIS or EDITH- and becomes the girl’s mentor. This would be easy to bring to the screen, including just the voice of Downey Jr. for the part.

Armor Wars Flashbacks

On the other hand, Disney has also confirmed a series, Armor Wars, starring War Machine / James Rhodes. In it, Tony’s partner will face the Avenger’s greatest fear: that his technology falls into the wrong hands.

Although at the moment there is no confirmation of the presence of Tony Stark in Armor Wars, given the context of the series, references to Iron Man are inevitable, and rumors suggest that Downey Jr. himself could get back into the game. character skin for some flashback sequences, further explaining his relationship with War Machine.