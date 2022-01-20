Keanu Reeves will be at the next virtual concert ‘Tibet House’ with Patty Smith and more artists

United States.- Keanu Reeves will be among the singers Patti SmithTrey Anastasio Y jason isbell for him Tibetan House which will be held virtually as an annual benefit concert on March 3.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

The composer PhilipGlass, which celebrates its 85th birthday this year, will once again be the artistic director and curator of the show, with Laurie Anderson, Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, Angelique Kidjo Y Fiery Furnaces also in the various lineup.

Iggy-Pop Y Bernard Sumner dand New Order they will also perform “special greetings” during the live broadcast event; tickets are available to buy now at Mandolin, with all proceeds benefiting Tibet HouseUS.

Excited to announce the @tibethouseus #TibetBenefit2022 Virtual Concert on 3/3. Get your tickets now!

Details about Reeves’ performance are currently unclear, but if it is musical in nature, it would come more than 20 years after he served as bassist in the alternative rock band Dogstar, and nearly two years after the Wyld Stallyns they met.

The actor, who once played Prince Siddhartha on the big screen in little buddha 1993, has a long tradition of being linked to the spiritual and philosophical, as evidenced by the history of rolling stone about “The Tao of Keanu Reeves”.

The 2022 Tibet House benefit show marks the second year in a row that the Covid-19 pandemic has forced the Carnegie Hall concert, now in its 35th year, into the virtual realm.