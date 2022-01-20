Keanu Reeves is closer to some of his brothers than others.

ads

In the words of Dr. Steve Brule, “it’s lonely being on top.” This is a sentiment that many high-profile and wealthy public figures, artists, politicians, athletes, and celebrities know all too well.

But even famous people sometimes have close relatives they can trust. Many fans these days are wondering if everyone’s favorite on-screen loner, John Wick’s Keanu Reeves, has siblings in real life. This is what we know.

Source: Getty ImagesDoes Keanu Reeves have siblings?

The Point Break actor has had a professional resurgence in recent years. It seems like everywhere you look, you’ll find a story of Reeves just being a genuinely amazing person. Whether it’s helping Octavia Spencer off the side of the road when she first moved to Los Angeles or guiding stranded plane passengers on a memorable journey through California, people are fascinated by the actor who’s been through both and has worked steadily for several decades in Hollywood.

But aside from being everyone’s favorite Hollywood star, Keanu Reeves is also a brother! The John Wick star actually has three sisters: Kim, Karina, and Emma.

To understand the family dynamic that Keanu has with his siblings, you have to understand the relationship between his mother and father.

Reeves was born in Lebanon to a British mother, costume designer Patricia Taylor, and a father, geologist Samuel Nowlin Reeves, Jr., who was originally from Hawaii. When Keanu was still a young child, Patricia left Samuel due to his alleged drug addiction.

He then moved to Sydney, Australia, then to New York, where he remarried. The family then moved to Toronto, where Reeves spent his childhood and teenage years before making it big in Hollywood.

Keanu’s sister Kim also pursued an acting career, but unfortunately, she was diagnosed with leukemia in 1991, just before her first movie came out. She struggled with it for years, and luckily, in 1999, when the first Matrix movie debuted, Kim went into remission.

“My brother is my prince. He hears every word, every comma after every word, that you’re saying. – Kim Reeves (Keanu’s sister), “Much Ado About Keanu” – People (USA) – June 5, 1995 photo. twitter.com/aCXcdfgzcy

— Keanu Reeves หนูรักเค้า ❤ (@keanureevesmore) September 17, 2019

For years, Keanu would spend time with his sister when she was in the hospital, holding her hand all the time, even turning down roles and being more selective about his filming to be her primary caregiver.

Kim said in an interview with People: “My brother is my prince. Listen to every word, every comma after every word, that you are saying.

Reeves quietly donated a whopping $31.5 million of his earnings to leukemia research and rarely talks about it, as he says, “I don’t like to attach my name; I just let the foundation do what it does.”

Kim wrote and acted in 2002’s The Color of Water. She reportedly lives in Rome these days and keeps a relatively low profile.

Keanu’s half-sister, Karina Miller, also works in show business. He produced To the Bone and Semper Fi and is currently working on pre-production on Hail Mary (at the time of this writing).

Reeves and Karina have been spotted together on the red carpet several times, and the family made the Semper Fi premiere a night out.

Source: Getty Images

When asked by reporters, Reeves spoke enthusiastically about Karina and her filmmaking achievements, praising the film and his work on it, and talking about how proud he is of the work he’s doing. “It’s really amazing to be here and to be invited. It is a great achievement. It’s a wonderful movie,” he said.

Karina also praised Keanu for his constant support, saying, “He’s always been very supportive and very protective of me doing my thing. I always appreciate it very much.”

Keanu’s father, Samuel, remarried after separating from Patricia and had a daughter, Emma Rose, with his new wife. It doesn’t seem like she’s close to Kim or Keanu.

In a 2003 interview, Emma said, “I would love to be in a relationship with Keanu. I want nothing from him, no money, no fame by association, just to meet my older brother. I watch all his movies.” and read all the articles about him, but it’s not the same as being a part of his life.”

EMMA ROSE REEVES at her home in Napa. Reeves is the half-sister of actor Keanu Reeves who has met Keanu only twice before and… http://t.co/GieaBM8Z

— KeanuWorld (@KeanuWorld) August 17, 2012

The strained relationship between Samuel and the rest of his family might have something to do with it. In a 2001 interview, Samuel said, “He made it clear that he wants nothing to do with me. My feeling was so intense that it told me how much I missed the boy. It’s been so long for everything.”