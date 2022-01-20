Katy Perry guilty of filtering image of JLo with Affleck? | News from Mexico

U.S.- For several days the main note in various show media is the possible sentimental relationship between the actor Ben Affleck and the singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, which has not gone unnoticed by the singer Katy Perry.

The image that has gone around social networks is the moment of the first kiss between Affleck Y JLo, thus making their relationship official. What the world wants to know is who leaked this snapshot?

Through your account Instagram, perry showed off some images of what his day-to-day has been like on the family vacations he enjoys in the city ​​of canals, in Italy.

But what has attracted the most attention is that among the ten images hanging on the wall of Instagram by Perry herself, the moment of “bennifer” and their first kiss as a couple.

The singer is accompanied by her husband Orlando Bloombesides his daughter Daisy, only 10 months old, in addition to other members of his family, so it is striking that among the family images, the kiss between Affleck Y lopez.

However, the photograph has received many comments and even the singer’s own followers assure that it was not a mistake, because in the image it is seen that they used a lot of zoom to capture the moment, so the image was taken intentionally. and not by accident as you said perry.

Although at this point the followers of Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are not interested, because the important thing was knowing that 17 years after their engagement ended, they revived the relationship again.

Instead, the followers of perry They have not overlooked this detail, reacting quickly to the publication on the popular social network. Comments like; “I see how Katy He put the photo of JLo and Ben kissing”, “I didn’t understand, did he lose his finger?”, “He was wrong, hahahaha, what a bear!”, “OMG the photo of Bennifer”, are the ones that can be read in the profile of perry.

With this action, again, Katy perry He has given much to talk about, although the photographs of his vacations were forgotten, because they were overshadowed by that of the famous kiss.