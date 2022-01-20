Katy Perry announces collaboration with Pokmon to release a new song for the 25th anniversary of the saga

Lhe last months of 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic, were very pleasant for Katy Perry who became a mother for the first time.

But without a doubt, the new year brought other good news on a professional level, and that is that the American singer was once again a topic of conversation on social networks, thanks to the announcement of a new musical collaboration that surprised her fans.

The interpreter of ‘Dark Horse’ will be the in charge of giving voice and rhythm to the celebration of the 25th anniversary of the animated saga ‘Pokmon’. The entire musical piece will commemorate the long history of this series that has grown in recent years and even when it was thought that it could remain in the memory of many, the game ‘Pokmon Go’ revived its followers to regain strength.

The news of the participation of Katy Perry and ‘Pokmon’, was released by the magazine People This week, the publication also mentioned that this collaboration will bring other surprises that little by little will be revealed.

Through her social networks, the Californian singer released a small preview of what this artistic fusion will be. In the video you can see ‘Pikachu’ on a skateboard and in the background a spectacular ad appears with the legend ‘Katy Perry and Pokémon’.

And it was precisely in these ‘posts’ through his Twitter and Instagram, where Katy Perry shared a message about the aforementioned collaboration:

“I can’t believe I only changed my POGS for Pokemon cards in school lunches and now I can be a part of this celebration,” the text reads.

Of course, the fans were present and did not wait to share their impressions with the singer, at the same time they assured her that they are looking forward to the premiere of the song.

*Photo: @katyperry

