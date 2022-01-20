Jorge Meré arrives in America with a devaluation of eight million dollars in the last two and a half years

The Spanish defender reached a market value of 11 million in 2019, but the now Eagles soccer player is listed at 2.75

MEXICO — Jorge Mere, reinforcement of the America, arrives in Mexico with a devaluation of 8.25 million dollars in the last two and a half years. In June 2019 it reached its maximum value in Transfermarkt with 11 million dollars. However, it has fallen to 2.75 million dollars, the price with which he arrived at the Eagles for Clausura 2022.

Mere he debuted in 2015 and from that moment his value had positive upturns until June 2019. The Spanish defender appeared in the First Division with Sporting Gijón, a club he left in the summer of 2017, when his price was 6.60 million dollars .

Meré became the fourth reinforcement of América for Clausura 2022. @America club

After passing through the Spanish team, he was hired by the colony of germany. A year after being with the squad of the BundesligaIn April 2018, its value reached 8.80 million dollars. However, by June of the same year it fell to 7.70 million dollars.

The maximum value that Meré has had has been 11 million dollars, the same as it had for June 2019, after in the 2018-19 season he had signed a good year with Colonia, in addition to being part of the selection of Spain that was crowned in the Under-21 European Championship.

The defender’s career began to change for the 2019-20 season. He lost the label of undisputed starter with the German club, in addition to the fact that he was no longer considered for the lower selections of Spain, a situation that led him to suffer three blows to his value. The first occurred in December 2019, when it fell to 9.35 million dollars, later, in March 2020, it reached 6.60 million dollars and closed the football year with 5.28 million dollars, which he took in April.

For 2020-21, the situation did not change, especially for the first part of the season in which it reached 3.30 million dollars. However, he had a slight rebound for the second half, with the 3.85 million dollars when he returned to have participation in the Cologne.

The first part of 2021-22 had little activity again with the German team, so in December 2021 it dropped to 2.75 million dollars, the current value, with which it became a reinforcement of the America for Clausura 2022 at 24 years of age.