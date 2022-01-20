Jorge Arce will be the new Chairman of the Board of HSBC Mexico

The Ordinary General Meetings of Grupo Financiero HSBC and HSBC México appointed Jorge Arturo Arce Gama as Chairman of the Board of Directors of both entities.

The appointment was effective as of January 1, 2022, as approved at the assemblies held on December 30, 2021.

“I appreciate the trust you have placed in me for the performance of this position. HSBC is a great team and I am sure that with everyone’s efforts we will be able to be better, for the benefit of our clients and the financial system”, said Jorge Arce.

Arce assumed the general direction of the financial institution in February 2020; He has more than 30 years of experience and has served since 2016 as deputy general director of markets, corporate and investment banking at Banco Santander México.

Previously, from 2011 to 2016, he held the position of CEO and Chairman of the Board at Deutsche Bank Mexico, where he was responsible for the business, operations and governance of the Mexican subsidiary of this institution.

Last December, Jorge Arce said that one of the main objectives for 2022 is to grow, where technology will be one of its central points, so the bank has plans to buy, invest or ally with a Fintech next year.

According to the banker, the country offers many opportunities as there is little banking penetration, which does not mean that these people cannot be good potential clients, but on the contrary, the vast majority can be very good clients.

