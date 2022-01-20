Johnny Depp wins a legal battle against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp May Demand Disclosure of Amount Amber Heard Donated in Divorce Settlement

After some difficult moments during the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard the actor scored a victory in his ongoing legal battle after the star of fantastic animals will pay you $7 million dollars to Heard after the couple officially divorced in 2016. At the time, heard se pledged to donate the entire settlement to the American Civil Liberties Union and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

Johnny Depp and his lawyers believe that heard has been lying about the size of his donation and they believe that proving he lied will be a major factor in the upcoming defamation lawsuit against 50 million dollars than Depp filed against heard and that it will finally hit Virginia courts next year.

One of the reasons why his lawyers have insisted on clarifying the amounts of the donation was that Depp I affirm that heard only the actor interest married, therefore, the lawyers of heard they donated the money to prove that it was not so. “Your donation of the $7 million to charity is not the act one would expect from a gold digger.”

Therefore, if the lawyers prove that she did not actually donate the money, it would strengthen their case and the actor could win the lawsuit. the lawyer of Depp issued the statement noting that “Mr. Depp is very pleased with the Court’s decision.”

