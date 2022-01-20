Jennifer Lopez wears luxurious necklace with the name of Ben Affleck that he gave her on her birthday

JLo shared two images asking her more than 192 million followers

Jennifer Lopez does not hide his love from the director Ben Affleck and now he also wears great detail through his Instagram account. In her most recent photos showing her abs, the singer also wore a necklace that the actor gave her when they celebrated her 52nd birthday.

Through her official Instagram account, JLo shared two images asking her more than 192 million followers if she looked better with the jacket on or without it.

The style advice she was looking for was accompanied by a somewhat conservative first image with a piece of black leather on her shoulders, while the other was the most applauded for consisting of a leather top, white skirt and her impressive abs.

Although the figure of Jennifer López took all eyes, a detail on her neck also attracted attention. Among the various necklaces she was wearing, one was the most special. It is about the gift that her boyfriend Ben Affleck gave her on July 24.