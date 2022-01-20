Jennifer Lawrence will play Elizabeth Holmes

After a few years without knowing anything about the international star of “The Hunger Games” is back to work at the level that brought her to stardom. Although we could see her in two films in 2018 and 2019, they were not titles that were up to what the actress had accustomed us to. recognized by Leonardo Dicaprio as the “Meryl Streep of her generation”, since it was discovered by everyone in the Oscar-winning “Winter’s Bones”, won an Oscar for “The Bright Side of Things”, spearheaded two franchises and later gave us such interesting films as “The great American scam”, “Joy” or “Mother!”.

Now she has been chosen to star as one of America’s most famous businesswomen, elizabeth holmes. The rise and fall of Holmes was especially notorious but it was even more so when the best-seller about his story was published, and which will serve as inspiration for the film, called “Bad Blood: Secrets and Lies in a Silicon Valley Start-up”.

In 2014 Elizabeth Holmes was considered as a new Steve Jobs: a brilliant Stanford dropout whose magical new venture promised to revolutionize the medical industry with a machine that would make blood tests significantly faster and easier. Your company Theranos came to be valued at 9 billion dollars, the idea was that this machine would be able to diagnose up to 240 diseases from a drop of blood. The idea was that each box contained a small-scale laboratory, and he wanted every home in America to have one.

The businesswoman became a celebrity praised by politicians and figures like Steve Jobs. Finally one of his workers contacted the wall street journal newspaper to reveal that the tests that proved the effectiveness of these box-laboratories were manipulated. Recently the former president of Theranos has been in the news because she has been found guilty of conspiracy to defraud four investors.

It’s no wonder Mckay is interested in history. The theme of his last three films has been to talk about large-scale fraud in the United States: in “The Big Bet” he talked about the crisis of the subprime, in “Vice” he told us how weapons of mass destruction were never found in Iraq and in “Don’t Look Up” he criticizes how the Trump administration denied the existence of global warming as a global crisis.

The little we know is that Lawrence is already working on the role. Specifically, in the distinctive deep and slow voice of Holmes.

If you want to know more about this story while we wait for the movie, you can watch a 60 minute report on YouTube or the HBO documentary: “The Inventor”