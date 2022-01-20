Jennifer Lawrence hated working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet

Jennifer Lawrence in the “Don’t Look Up” trailer. Photo: Courtesy

The new Netflix movie and Adam McKay, Don’t Look Up, It became in a few days one of the most popular productions of December and the beginning of this 2022. Its cast includes the presence of actors of the stature of Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, That explains part of its great success.

But nevertheless, Lawrence has also given something to talk about with his statements for the late night show with Stephen Colbert, Well, he assured that working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Timothee Chalamet was “hell”. He recalled the first days and weeks of filming in which Chalamet was apparently overly excited. And DiCaprio kept talking about a song that they used for one of the scenes and the actor had chosen. The actress described a day that was, according to her, absolutely “miserable”, and that they were also “driving her crazy”.

He told Colbert: “I don’t know exactly what it was. Timothée was just excited to be away from home. [después del confinamiento de la pandemia]. I think it was like his first scene. And on the other hand, Leo had picked a song to play in the car and he was just talking about it, explaining what the song was all about, blah blah blah…”

Perhaps it was what was needed to have a film as special as this one, full of black humor in which two astronomers discover that the earth could be hit and destroyed by a meteorite in a few months.

The production is a faithful portrait of what could happen to humanity in a situation like that, and also a reflection of the problems that may be brewing in the dark corners of our society today.

LawrenceIn any case, he reaffirmed that he felt good about being able to participate in this production. He told Colbert as well: “I’ve always found some comfort in an organized schedule and in doing something and being in a specific place, it’s the kind of comfort that comes from being on set, where the world is one thing and It’s organized.”

For his audience, in any case, it is not very clear what it is that makes his co-stars so insufferable. Fortunately, it seems that they did not commit any notable imprudence and that their strong words are possibly just a way of colloquially describing what was a moment of readjustment between friends when they returned to filming after a long period of confinement.

At the end of the interview, between so many weeks and hours of filming, Lawrence commented that their relationship improved remarkably, and he managed to laugh just remembering how the whole process was.