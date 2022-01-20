Jennifer Garner replaces Julia Roberts in ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’

The ‘Erin Brokovich’ actress was going to star in the new Apple TV series but scheduling problems keep her from the project definitively.

The Last Thing He Told Me, based on the best-seller of the same title, is one of the prestigious series that Apple TV + has in production. Reese Witherspoon’s producer. Hello Sunshine, took over the rights to the book Laura Dave and partnered with 20th Television and Apple TV+ to bring it to the screen. With Julia Roberts as the lead.

However it will eventually Jennifer Garner (Alias) who acts as the protagonist. Unfortunate scheduling problems have prevented this from being a new Julia Roberts series after premiering in this series with homecoming Two years ago.

Garner, who also joins as executive producer, will play a woman who unexpectedly bonds with her 16-year-old stepdaughter while trying to track down her husband’s disappearance. Last Thing He Told Me will be created by the same author Laura Dave and by Josh Singer, Oscar-winning screenwriter for Spotlight. As a curiosity, it turns out that the creative couple of showrunners they are also marriage.

since it ended Alias the famous Sidney Bristow has been lavished more in movies than in series. After Alias Garner joined the car of Camping by Lena Durham but the series did not go beyond the first season. Now she is busier than ever. Well, this will be the second series of AppleTV + in which Jennifer Garner will participate soon. The actress will also be the protagonist My Glory Was I Had Such Friends. It is again a homonymous adaptation of a book about the experience of a woman with a heart transplant.

For her part, Julia Roberts leaves the project but remains in another high-level one that brings news. The actress repeats with the creator of mr robot Y homecoming, Sam Esnail, in Leave the World Behind. It is a series for Netflix that was going to star alongside Denzel Washington, repeating the duo of The pelican report.

However, Washington also falls out of the cast and in this case, he is replaced by the two-time Oscar winner. Mahershala Ali (True Detective). Another actor who has recently joined the series is Ethan Hawke. The Texan will play the husband of Julia Roberts in this new suspense series that may have been to blame for the scheduling problems that have distanced the actress from The Last Thing He Told Me. For the benefit of Jennifer Garner.