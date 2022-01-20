Jennifer Aniston, discover resemblance to Monica from Friends

Jennifer Aniston, without makeup, fans notice small detail | AP

Jennifer Aniston shared a photo on Instagram in which her followers noticed a very particular detail that was linked to the character of Monica from the series “friends“.

The “film actressJennifer Aniston appears in the snapshot without makeup, so her followers were the first to discover a “great resemblance” to Monica.

“Jen“, who gave life to the famous character of “Rachel Green” in the series “friends“, appeared in a photograph without makeup and users highlighted the striking resemblance to” Monica “, his colleague in the series, a character played by Courtney Cox.

Ok…Moisture…Here we go, Aniston wrote in the description after tagging the user of LolaVie, a hair care brand she founded in mid-September 2021.

Jennifer Aniston, without makeup, fans notice a small detail. Photo: Capture Instagram



In the images, the “Film director” Jennifer Joanna Aniston is captured without a drop of makeup with a towel that covered her with her abundant and iconic mane that covers half of her face.

The “Brad Pitt’s ex“He would have shared funny videos, funny moments and some images that stole all the attention after fans realized the resemblance to his co-star in the series.

In particular, one episode portrays a scene where Monica Geller travels to Barbados, at which point her hair, which had always looked totally straight, completely frizzes. She explains at that time that her hair does not get along with the humid climate of the tropical region, so Aniston’s post reminded many of this moment.

Disheveled and with a mocking smile, the protagonist of tapes like “Living with my ex”, “Mystery on board”, “My girlfriend Polly“, among others, the native of Sherman, Oaks, Los Angeles, California showed that her locks do not take very well with humidity.

However, this did not prevent more than 3 million people from indicating that they liked the post and immediately the section was filled with affectionate comments, both from fans and some colleagues.

A sea of ​​applause and heart emojis accompanied the reactions and a message from the fans stood out for the number of times it was repeated.

Also “American producer”, Jennifer Joanna Aniston, gained worldwide recognition in the 1990s by giving life to the popular character of the “sitcom” that gives life to six New York friends as they go through the uncertainty of their twenties.