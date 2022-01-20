Jennifer Aniston dated a Friends actor (and it’s not the one you’re thinking)

Jennifer Aniston is known for playing the iconic role of Rachel on the series “Friends.” However, very little is known about his private life, since his most famous romances were those with actor Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. However, these two actors have not been the only Hollywood celebrities with whom she has been romantically related.

The actress had a torrid courtship with Tate Donovan, an actor who played Joshua in the series ‘Friends’. Rachel was infatuated with Joshua on the show and even though they went on several dates, they never got anywhere as they always ended in a bit of a weird way. One of the chapters where this strange relationship can be evidenced is the one that shows Rachel dressed as a bride with Phoebe and Monica. Although, in the series, Ross did manage to steal Rachel’s heart… Donovan also did his thing with Jennifer, since they had a relationship for almost three years.

The actor couple met in 1995, after mutual friends introduced them. At that time, Jennifer Aniston was on the cusp of fame for playing Rachel, however, Donovan admitted that at that time he did not know her, since he had not seen any chapter of the famous series.

It didn’t take long for the actors to start dating, however, Donovan was hesitant to formalize a relationship with Jennifer, as he wasn’t prepared to repeat the experience of dating another famous artist, given that he had recently ended a romance. with Sandra Bullock. The actor confessed to ‘People’ magazine that on one occasion he wanted to run away from a date with Jennifer, since there were cameras recording them everywhere. Despite being away for a while, the actor wanted to resume his relationship with Jennifer and they considered getting married. Unfortunately, their relationship ended when they were about to celebrate 3 years of dating.

Coincidentally, Donovan was selected to join the cast of ‘Friends’ when he was separating from Jennifer, something that would undoubtedly make the situation between them difficult.. “I was happy to be on the team. The only bummer was that Jennifer and I were breaking up at the time (…) And it was difficult to act, as if we were meeting, and falling in love, or whatever, interested in each other, when we are breaking up. That was difficult”, indicated Tate in an interview for ‘Us Weekly’.

The actor’s appearance in the series was brief, but it was still a painful situation for them to have to act as if they were falling in love, when in real life it was the opposite: “It was only six episodes. I mean, just because we were breaking up. It was something really painful and difficult (…) People who know that we dated think that we met on Friends. But in fact, we had dated for two years before then, and it was all over when we were on the sitcom together.” Despite the awkwardness of the situation, the actor considers it to be one of the best experiences of his acting life.