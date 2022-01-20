Jenni Rivera and Snoop Dogg, Timothée Chalamet and Lourdes Leon and more celebrities who studied together | Famous

Although it is hard to believe or the chances are slim, there are some celebrities who before becoming international stars attended school along with other celebrities. Here are some examples of celebrities who studied together:

Rauw Alejandro and Anuel AA

The reggaeton singers who have collaborated together on songs like ‘Rejol’, shared the same school and several classes together, from the first year to the seventh they attended the María Auxiliadora School.

This was revealed by Anuel AA himself in an interview with Rapeton in August 2021, he even mentioned that singing was Rauw’s hidden talent because in his school years he never dared to sing.

Jenni Rivera and Snoop Dogg

Rapper Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., known by his stage name of Snoop Dogg, told the En Vivo program in 2019 that at the Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California he met Jenni Rivera.

“Our high school had a lot of multicultural people. There were Latinos, Asians, African Americans, whites. Everything you can imagine was there, we all loved each other because we went to the same school, it wasn’t that because we weren’t of the same race we couldn’t get together, if we went to the same school we had to be together and that’s why we respect the music of one and the other, we rely on the music”, said the rapper.

In addition to La Diva de la Banda, actress Cameron Diaz was also with them at that school, although she was a generation younger than Snoop Dogg and they had friends in common.

Timothée Chalamet and Lourdes Leon

The actor from films like ‘Dune’ and the eldest daughter of madonna they had a relationship while studying at the Fiorello H. La Guardia High School of Music and Art in New York.

In a September 2021 interview for Vanity Fair, Lourdes Leon referred to the actor as her first boyfriend, although she hinted that it was not something formal, commenting that “it was ‘like’ my partner… or maybe nothing.”

These two celebrities have one of the longest friendships in Hollywood, having studied together at Cambridge Rindge & Latin School in Boston.

When they were young, they made their debut in Hollywood with the movie ‘Good Will Hunting’, which won them an Oscar for best screenplay. To this day they remain best friends.

Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine and ‘Don’t Look Up’ actor Jonah Hill were neighbors growing up and attended the same high school in Los Angeles, California.

Although Levine is older than Hill by five years, the proximity of their homes and the fact that they shared the school bus made them good friends.

Jorge Salinas and Fernando Colunga

These two famous soap operas are part of the actors who are trained at the Televisa Artistic Education Center, but they were together in the 1988-1990 generation.

From their student years together they became friends and also came to act together in productions such as the telenovela ‘Pasión y poder’ in 2015, where they were the protagonists.

Tom Hiddleston and Eddie Redmayne

The ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ actor and the ‘Loki’ star on Disney Plus went to Eton College boarding school in the UK together, where they even shared classes at the school’s drama club and appeared in a play together. .

“Eddie Redmayne and I acted together in ‘A Passage to India.’ He was playing the female role, while I was the front leg of the elephant he was riding!” Tom said in 2017 on “The Graham Norton Show.”