Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the preview of the series on the fall of WeWork for Apple TV +

WeWork grew from a single coworking space to a global brand worth $47 billion in less than a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened? (AppleTV)

The rise and fall of the WeWork company will be told through an original miniseries of AppleTV+. The first trailer for WeCrashed showed to Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway in the main roles as Adam and Rebekah Neumann, the leaders of this company that went from being one of the best listed in the world to having a stormy fall. The script was based on the famous podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWorkby Lee Eisenberg and Drew Crevello.

The limited series will tell the true events of the fall of the startup, from its beginnings with the success of the Neumanns, already converted into multimillionaires with the large investments of renting huge offices to be fragmented into small offices so that independent workers, entrepreneurs and small work groups could have cooperative work spaces (co-working). Finally, it is the IPO attempt that ended up financially destabilizing his team for which Adam – considered a successor to Steve Jobs in Silicon Valley – left his position as co-founder and CEO.

Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway star in “WeCrashed”, a series based on the true events of the WeWork company. (AppleTV+)

“The series is inspired by true events, and a love story at the center of it all. WeWork grew from a single coworking space to a global brand worth $47 billion in less than a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?” describes the streaming platform to this new project for the small screen, after presenting the first advance that gives us indications of how the real story will take shape.

The team behind WeCrashed, the new Apple TV + bet

In addition to the two big Hollywood faces leading the cast, Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera and OT Fagbenle also star. His leap to television was masterminded by Spirit Award-nominated Eisenberg and Crevello (The Long Dark), both are also co-writers, executive producers and showrunners. The eight-episode first season is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (This Is Us), who are also listed as executive producers alongside Hathaway and Leto through their company Paradox.

WeCrashed, starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway, will premiere the first three episodes on March 18 in the catalog of AppleTV+ , the rest of the chapters can be seen weekly every Friday until the end of the season scheduled for April 22.

