iTunes ranking in Argentina: top 10 of today’s favorite movies Wednesday, January 19

Nothing more boring than that endless search for movies on your streaming platform. streaming favourite.

That is clear iTunes, because it has a list of the latest trends in your film productions. There, they are organized according to the preferences of users in real time. So you better lie down on the couch and enjoy the best of the seventh art.

one. no time to die

In ‘No Time to Die’, James Bond is enjoying a well-deserved vacation in Jamaica. However, his peace ends when his friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, seeks him out for a new mission that involves rescuing an important scientist who has been kidnapped.

two. Venom: There Will Be Carnage

Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and his Venom symbiote are still trying to figure out how to live together when an inmate on death row (Woody Harrelson) becomes infected with a symbiote of his own.

3. Williams method

Biopic about Richard Williams, a father beyond despair who helped raise two of the most extraordinary athletes of all time, two athletes who would end up changing the sport of tennis forever. Richard had a very clear vision of his daughters’ future, and using unconventional methods, he devised a plan that would take Venus and Serena Williams from the streets of Compton, California, to the Olympus of sports, turning them into legendary icons.

Four. Fast & Furious 9

Dom Toretto leads a quiet life with Letty and their son, little Brian, but they know that danger is always lurking. This time, that threat will force Dom to face the sins of his past if he wants to save those he loves most. The team reunites to stop a worldwide plot, led by one of the most dangerous assassins and best driver they have faced; a man who is also Dom’s missing brother, Jakob. Ninth installment of the famous franchise.

5. Ice Road

A remote diamond mine has collapsed, trapping a group of miners in a remote and frozen region of Canada. As part of a team hired to rescue them, an experienced ice plow driver undertakes an impossible rescue, battling an icy road, thawing waters and a threat he doesn’t see coming.

6. Ghostbusters: Beyond

A single mother and her two children move to a small town where they will discover their connection to the origins of the Ghostbusters and the secret legacy that their grandfather has left them.

7. Sings!

Buster is a koala who owns and runs a large theater that is going through a very delicate time. To fix the situation and regain lost glory, he will organize the world’s largest singing contest, which attracts multitudes of animals seeking to become stars. Among them we find a prankster and arrogant mouse, a teenage elephant with stage fright, a sow suffering from stress due to her litter of 25 piglets, a young gorilla from a family of gangsters and a porcupine who has her own rock band. alternative.

8. the green knight

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), the brash and headstrong nephew of King Arthur, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic with emerald skin.

9. blood issue

Bill Baker (Matt Damon) is a tough American oil rig operator who travels to Marseille to visit his daughter, in prison for a murder he claims he didn’t commit. Away from home, things will not be easy for a father willing to do anything to prove his daughter’s innocence.

10. The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Power of Electro

Peter Parker leads a very busy life, balancing his time between his role as Spider-Man, taking down bad guys, and being in high school with the one he loves, Gwen. Peter can’t wait to graduate. He hasn’t forgotten the promise he made to Gwen’s father to protect her by staying away from her, but it’s a promise he just can’t keep. Things take a turn for Peter when a new villain, Electro, appears and an old friend, Harry Osborn, returns, while uncovering new clues about his past.

Hopefully we’ve got you excited about this roundup of the most watched movies. Go ahead and discover them on iTunes!

The truth is that the hours of the day will not be enough for fans of film productions to see so many hours of good films. we all know that iTunes is an expert at streaming the biggest blockbusters, which are worshiped around the world.

Do not stay behind and follow us on this journey through the seventh art.