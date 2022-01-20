It gains ground with respect to the Kia Sportage for its excellent quality/price ratio

The new Kia Sportsage is already on sale in Spain. The fifth generation of the South Korean SUV has already started its commercial journey in Europe.

A model that, as we have already been warning you, has come with a premium to take into account over the outgoing version. And it is that while you could have a Sportage fourth generation for starting prices that did not exceed 20,000 euros, the new version starts in the 23,500 euros financed in the launch promotion.

Kia Sportsage 2022

This price would be for Sportage gasoline 1.6 T-GDI that develops 150 hp of power and 250 Nm of maximum torque.

The Kia XCeed is postulated as an alternative to the Sportage

However, your budget may not reach those figures. If so, you should keep in mind that in the same KIA you will find an alternative that is taking ground from the Sportage for its value for money. Its about Kia Xceed. A model that, for example, in December registered 994 units, while the Sportage stayed at 913.

Kia Xceed

A kia xceed that can be yours in its version of access by 17,150 euros starting, as can be seen on the website of the Asian manufacturer. In return you take a Kia Xceed with a gasoline engine 1.0 liter T-GDI that develops 120 hp of power and 172Nm of maximum torque. It is associated with a front-wheel drive system and a 6-speed manual gearbox.

With this block, the xceed access speeds up 0 to 100 km/h in 11.5 seconds and reaches a maximum speed of 186km/h. The firm announces a consumption of 6 liters every 100 km.

In equipment, the finish for the Xceed access is the Concept. Among other details, it includes air conditioning, trip computer, cruise control with limiter, four electric windows, central locking with remote control, LED daytime running lights, etc.

Kia Xceed

A more recommended option for those who do more kilometers

Although if you are looking for a more solvent option, more suitable for those who do kilometers and that is closer to the 150 CV of the Sportage, a highly recommended alternative is the 1.6 MHEV that develops 136 HP of power and 280 Nm of maximum torque. It is managed by a 6-speed manual gearbox and a front-wheel drive system. And with all this, it accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.6 seconds and has a maximum speed of 196 km/h, with an average consumption of 5 liters per 100 km.

In equipment repeats with the finish Concept. and its price is €21,426 subject to financing.