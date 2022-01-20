Is Nicolas Cage married? – Beginning

HOLLYWOOD star Nicolas Cage has starred in several box office hits.

Some of Cage’s most popular films include Raising Arizona, Face/Off, Con Air, The Rock, and the National Treasure franchise.

Who is Nicolas Cage married to?

Cage reportedly married his fiancée Riko Shibata In Las Vegas.

The 57-year-old Oscar winner married his fiancée Riko at the Wynn Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, the Daily Mail first reported.

A Nevada state marriage license obtained by the outlet shows the couple tied the knot on February 16 at the Las Vegas resort.

Nicolas Cage and Riko Shibata were first seen together in February 2020

6

His new girlfriend took her husband’s last name, and is now legally Riko Cage, according to the document.

Riko, who is from Kyoto, Japan, was first seen with Cage in February 2020, People reported.

Has Nicolas Cage been married before?

This is Cage’s fifth marriage.

He was first married to Academy Award-winning actress Patricia Arquette from 1995 to 2001.

6

He married Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 2002. They divorced in 2004.

6

In 2004, he married Alice Kim. They were married until 2016.

Nicolas Cage with Alice Kim

6

In March 2019, the actor married Erika Koike. Cage requested the annulment four days later. Two months later she was granted a divorce.

He eventually married his Japanese girlfriend Riko Shibata on February 16, 2021, in a “very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas,” according to a representative for Cage.

Does Nicolas Cage have children?

The Mandy star has two children.

Their first child is Weston Coppola Cage, 30 years old.

Weston’s mother is actress Christina Fulton.

Nicolas Cage with his two sons Weston and Kal-El

6

Weston is also an actor. He appeared in the 2009 film Lord of War. His father also starred in the film.

His youngest son is Kal-El Coppola Cage. Kal-El’s mother is Cage’s third wife, Alice Kim.

Cage and his wife Riko Shibata have revealed that they are expecting their first child together this year.

Cage, 57, and Shibata, 27, are expecting a child, a representative for the couple told People.

This baby will be her third child.

