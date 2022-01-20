Infinite Warfare’ in its Xbox version available for only 99 pesos in Amazon Mexico

We just had what could be the news of the year. Microsoft bought Activion Blizzard for nearly $70 billion, and now franchises like ‘Crash Bandicoot’, ‘Overwatch’, ‘Wolrd of Warcraft’ and ‘Call of Duty’ will be owned by Xbox.

With the announcement, it is likely that your curiosity for a game of this latest saga has been aroused again. Well, the good news is that in amazon mexico we can find ‘Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare’ in its version for Xbox One for only 99 pesos.

Call Of Duty Infinite Warfare – Xbox One – Standard Edition

This game is sold and shipped by Amazon Mexico, and due to its low cost it will be necessary to be subscribed with an Amazon Prime subscription to be able to have free shipping. In addition, users with this subscription can receive it the next day depending on your city.

Thanks to the backward compatibility of Xbox Series X, this same disc we can also use it in the latest Microsoft console. A fairly low price if we consider that the digital version is currently available for almost 1,200 pesos.

It should also be noted that this version does not include the remastering of ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’, which the first copies of this version had.

