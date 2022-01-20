INE generates random sample for home verification of signatures that support Revocation of Mandate

Number: 019

In the coming days, 850 selected citizens will be visited at their homes

The sample has a statistical precision of ± 4% and a confidence level of 95%.

The National Electoral Institute (INE) carried out the selection of the random sample to verify the fidelity of 850 citizen supports for the exercise of Revocation of the Mandate of the President of the Republic due to loss of confidence.

The Executive Director of the Federal Electoral Registry, René Miranda Jaimes, led the generation of the sample of this statistical exercise that includes the signatures received through the mobile application as well as those of physical formats with the aim of verifying their fidelity.

“By carrying out this exercise, the INE guarantees the quality of this first and unprecedented Mandate Revocation process, attending, as in any other electoral process, to the principles of certainty, legality, independence, impartiality and maximum publicity in the exercise of the role of this Institute in citizen participation”, said Miranda Jaimes.

The Executive Director recalled that the citizen petition that triggers the celebration of this participation process must have the support of at least 3% of the citizens registered in the Nominal List of Electors in 17 entities of the Mexican Republic.

In this sense, he added, it is that the Institute has given itself the task of thoroughly reviewing the citizen support that has been verified and that, based on the cut of January 17, amounts to 2 million 845 thousand, with what which meets the constitutional requirement.

“In accordance with the provisions of article 23 of the Federal Mandate Revocation Law, this Executive Directorate is instructed to carry out an exercise to verify the authenticity of the signatures that today begins from the generation of the random sample of the records that will be verified in the field to precisely corroborate the fidelity of the support received,” he indicated.

During the generation of the sample, which was certified by the Electoral Office, Miranda Jaimes stated that once the results of this verification are available, the Executive Secretariat of the INE will present a detailed report to the General Council regarding this activity.

The random sample of 850 records has a 95% reliability

In the presence of the representatives of the political parties, Raquel Delgado Martínez, Deputy Director of Sampling of the Executive Directorate of the Federal Electoral Registry, explained the methodology that was followed for this exercise and presented the program that was developed for the generation of this sample.

He explained that for the calculation of the sample size, a sampling scheme was considered for the estimation of population proportions, from which it turned out that 600 records should be selected to achieve a statistical precision of ± 4% and a confidence level of 95 %.

However, he added, it was considered that, during home visits, 20% of citizens usually no longer live there and 15% are not there at the moment, so it was decided to expand the sample to 850 records in order to guarantee that there is a response of the 600 that are required.

Once the selection of the sample was completed, the results were presented specifying the state, district and voter code of those who were selected, which will be used to generate the cards with all the information required for home visits.

René Miranda took the opportunity to recall that the sample is handled with total confidentiality while the final report on the results of the home visits is made.

