INE fights order of ministers to follow the revocation with the assigned budget

The National Electoral Institute (INE) presented a series of appeals against the order of the recess commission of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) to continue with the revocation of the mandate with the budget assigned by the Chamber of Deputies , which has considered insufficient.

This is the story: On December 17, the INE councilors approved stopping some activities related to the revocation of the mandate, arguing lack of resources. The INE expects the Supreme Court to resolve the substantive issue and decide on the final budget with which the democratic exercise will be carried out.

The Chamber of Deputies and the Executive Power (President López Obrador) were dissatisfied with this INE agreement, for which they filed appeals with the SCJN.

The highest court was on vacation, so the matter fell into the hands of the recess commission, formed at that time by the ministers Yasmín Esquivel and Margarita Ríos.

In a decision of December 22, the recess commission of the Court ordered the INE not execute the agreement to postpone activities related to revocation of mandate.

Instruction was also given continue with the organization and development of the entire democratic exercise with a budget of 1,503 million pesos, “which is an indicator of financial viability.”

The same decision was reached with the appeal filed by López Obrador.

Now, the INE argues against these decisions of the recess commission. The executive secretary of the INE, Edmundo Jacobo, presented a series of documents to argue in favor of his position, which will be analyzed by the ministers.



It remains to wait for the court discuss the underlying issue and decide on the final budget for the revocation of the mandate.