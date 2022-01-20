In the future you could eat artificial meat with cells from Jennifer Lawrence

Now that Minister Alberto Garzón has brought to the fore the issue of macro farms it’s a good time to talk about artificial meat. These are pieces of meat grown in the laboratory from animal cells. Or not. It is normal to use cells from animals that are commonly raised for their meat, such as pigs, chickens or cows. However, there is a company that claims to be prepared to do the same, but with celebrity cells, such as Jennifer Lawrence or Kanye West.

Although, in reality, his plan is not to make steaks, but salami. On their website they tell the recipe that each one would have. For example, Jennifer Lawrence’s would be accompanied by artificial rabbit and pork meat and seasoned with honey, ginger and orange. They only lack one small detail: the cells.

In fact, there is also a button on its website for potential consumers to press and send messages through social networks to the celebrities in question. At the moment there are four: Jennifer Lawrence, Kany West, Ellen DeGeneres and James Franco. In an interview for slate, a member of the company has assured that they already have offers of biopsies from some celebrities. But they want to start big. The truth is that none of this seems to come to fruition. But assuming they succeed, what would the process look like?

This is how you get artificial meat

In reality, artificial meat is a good strategy to solve the problem, not just the slaughter of animals. Also of all the resources that are lost beforeenvironmental level to be able to feed them. And it is that from a single pig, for example, it is possible to obtain the meat equivalent to many pigs, since the cells obtained in a biopsy they proliferate in culture greatly increasing the initial amount. But how exactly is it obtained?

The first step is the biopsy. A small sample of cells is taken both muscle and fat of the animal. This is so because, basically, that is the part of the pig that we eat. Afterwards, they are placed in plastic plates, on which sera with all the nutrients they need to proliferate. In addition, they are given a supply of oxygen and moisture similar to what they would have in a living organism. They have everything to face to grow, so they begin to reproduce, spreading through the plastic walls of the container in which they are. We will therefore have growth over the entire surface. But it will be a thin layer only one cell thick, as researcher Natalie Rubio points out in an article for The Conversation.

To obtain artificial meat, a biopsy is made of the muscle cells and fat of the animals in question.

Therefore, if what we want is something thicker, in the form of a meat fillet, we use something known as scaffolding. These are also used for printing artificial organs for transplants. In this case, materials that are not rejected by the immune system must be used for the scaffold. For artificial meat, on the other hand, materials that can be eaten are sought. Initially they were widely used collagen and gelatin. However, these have an animal origin, so they have been replaced by other options, since what is sought precisely with artificial meat is to move away from the use of resources that involve animal suffering. This has given rise to other options, such as soy proteins or chitosan, from fungi.

This way you can get steaks, hamburgers or even the minced meat needed to cook salami like the one you want to get in BiteLabs from famous cells.

Salami based on celebrities

Although BiteLabs was created in 2014, they haven’t gotten far with this latest trend of celebrity artificial meat salami. It should also be noted that the members of the company, even having given interviews to media such as slate or ViceThey prefer to remain anonymous.

All this leads us to think what is true about what they offer. In any case, it is interesting to remember the usefulness of the artificial meat. Of course, it should be noted that a recent study indicates that, generally, the population is reluctant to eat artificial meat if it comes from known animals, even if it has not caused suffering for them. What if it comes from famous people? Of course, if it were to be marketed, it is clear that the debate would be more than served. Because, let’s be honest: a little creepy yes it is.