In the future you could eat artificial meat with cells from Jennifer Lawrence

Now that Minister Alberto Garzón has brought to the fore the issue of macro farms it’s a good time to talk about artificial meat. These are pieces of meat grown in the laboratory from animal cells. Or not. It is normal to use cells from animals that are commonly raised for their meat, such as pigs, chickens or cows. However, there is a company that claims to be prepared to do the same, but with celebrity cells, such as Jennifer Lawrence or Kanye West.

Although, in reality, his plan is not to make steaks, but salami. On their website they tell the recipe that each one would have. For example, Jennifer Lawrence’s would be accompanied by artificial rabbit and pork meat and seasoned with honey, ginger and orange. They only lack one small detail: the cells.

In fact, there is also a button on its website for potential consumers to press and send messages through social networks to the celebrities in question. At the moment there are four: Jennifer Lawrence, Kany West, Ellen DeGeneres and James Franco. In an interview for slate, a member of the company has assured that they already have offers of biopsies from some celebrities. But they want to start big. The truth is that none of this seems to come to fruition. But assuming they succeed, what would the process look like?

This is how you get artificial meat

In reality, artificial meat is a good strategy to solve the problem, not just the slaughter of animals. Also of all the resources that are lost beforeenvironmental level to be able to feed them. And it is that from a single pig, for example, it is possible to obtain the meat equivalent to many pigs, since the cells obtained in a biopsy they proliferate in culture greatly increasing the initial amount. But how exactly is it obtained?

The first step is the biopsy. A small sample of cells is taken both muscle and fat of the animal. This is so because, basically, that is the part of the pig that we eat. Afterwards, they are placed in plastic plates, on which sera with all the nutrients they need to proliferate. In addition, they are given a supply of oxygen and moisture similar to what they would have in a living organism. They have everything to face to grow, so they begin to reproduce, spreading through the plastic walls of the container in which they are. We will therefore have growth over the entire surface. But it will be a thin layer only one cell thick, as researcher Natalie Rubio points out in an article for The Conversation.

