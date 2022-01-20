IMSS confirmed that federal security elements beat a hemodialysis patient

A hemodialysis beneficiary was beaten by elements of the Federal Protection Service at the IMSS Jalisco Specialty Hospital

Images of the moment went viral on social networks. a man is contained and even attacked by security elements on the High Specialty Medical Unit of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) located in Guadalajara, capital of the state of Jalisco. In the recording, in which they also appear arresting their son, it is heard how he asks to leave his father alone, while the elements have him subdued on the floor. Another of the voices that can be heard insists that they release him because the sir bring a catheter.

The institution subsequently ruled on the facts. They confirmed that it was a beneficiary who is a patient of a hemodialysis treatment. They also indicated that it was elements of the Federal Protection Service at the IMSS Jalisco Specialty Hospital who appeared beating the man and his son.

In an information card, the IMSS Jalisco indicated that the events occurred after the patient and his companion tried to enter the hospital, where the federal elements, who, according to what they indicate, have been protecting security there since the beginning of this year, asked them to identify what they refused and “tried to enter by force.”

(Screenshot)

They also reported that the patient, due to the violence he suffered at the hands of the agents, was immediately sent for a medical check-up. They share new videos with us. The patient had to be taken to medical attention.

Finally, they assured that an investigation is already underway to clarify the facts and they promised to review the execution of their protocols, so that a situation like this does not happen again. However, they insisted that for the safety of the hospital facilities, and of the patients, anyone who tries to enter must identify themselves.

Users on networks such as Twitter point out the unfortunate behavior of security elements, calling them abusive. Even in one of the different videos of the moment that are circulating on the internet, it can be seen how a person was recording from outside the hospital, through a window, when a woman dressed as a police officer hits the glass and yells that they would be kicked out of the hospital. hospital if they kept recording.

For his part, the outrage over the events was joined by Daniel Castillo, who serves as secretary of section III Jalisco of the National Union of Social Security Workers (SNTSS).

In a statement, he broke down the position of the organization under his charge into three points, noting in the first place that the complaint of abuse of authority by federal elements is not new, indicating that the hospital workers themselves have reported mistreatment, arrogance and disrespect “on the part of Jose Antonio Abundis Vazquez, Head of the Office of General Services of the Specialties UMAE, who does not meet the profile to deal with the issue of security within the Institution and who denotes his lack of experience and preparation regarding the topic in question”.

In a second point, he indicated the risk that is also run by having those federal guards there who are armed “with long-caliber weapons in our facilities, since, as can be seen in the video, they represent a danger both to the rights holders and to the fellow workers.”

And he concluded by maintaining that they held responsible for any future event “the Director of the UMAE Specialties Dr. Hugo Ricardo Hernández García, the Administrative Director of the same, the teacher Luis Medina Maldonado and the Head of the General Services Office, José Antonio Abundis Vázquez , for which we demand that the necessary and corrective measures be taken in a timely manner so that neither this nor any other type of aggression against the people who come to the Hospital, both to work and to be treated, is repeated.

