‘I would love to be in TUDN’

Angel Garcia Torano He has spent complicated months after his departure from the ESPN channel was announced. The commentator was discharged by the company and they do not recognize his 15 years of seniority as a collaborator.

The journalist revealed that he still had to conduct the Futbol Picante program on what would be his last day in the company, which he assured treated him very badly at the end.

“They treated me very badly in the end, because it was a video call with the bosses, they had already informed me that it had happened to colleagues; it was very useful for the company, I don’t know who was angry, I don’t know what happened and I they foresaw, so I had a video call, where they told me that they were not going to renew my contract,” revealed Garcia Torano in interview with Antonio de Valdes.

“You have to comply with the laws and I deeply believe in Mexican laws and I had to file a lawsuit, because they did not liquidate me; I am setting a precedent because few colleagues dare, because they can close the doors on you. I preferred to believe in the authorities of my country,” he added.

The communicator, fond of America, assured that he was invited to TUDN’s “Vamos América” ​​program, a company in which he confessed he would like to work.

“In particular, I would love to have been or to be (in TUDN), and I say it openly, because I think it is exemplary,” said Ángel García Toraño.

