Scientific research is and has been very important in the development of any society. Thanks to it, Medicine and Surgery professionals such as Dr Juan Carlos Meneu, a renowned specialist in General and Digestive Surgery and medical researcher, can boost our quality of life and improve average life expectancy, currently reaching levels very high, doubling that of 90 years ago. That is why Dr. Meneu considers medical scientific research as an essential ingredient in the practice of Medicine.

“We have to stop seeing routine in what we do, adapting our perspective over and over again. Focusing on understanding what happens with our patients, that is, investigating as clinical. I firmly affirm that scientific-medical research has allowed improve our work, which is none other than caring for patients. And when we have not achieved our objective, the analysis of what happened, applying the scientific method, has given us answers to improve the protocols. I do not conceive of research as a simple branch of medicine, but as a fundamental part of its root. Thanks to it we continue to innovate, in order to improve the years and the quality of life of our patients “says Dr. Meneu.

In addition to extensive experience in dealing with patients, Dr. Juan Carlos Meneu, current Head of the Surgery Service at Ruber Juan Bravo Hospital, has had a long career as a scientific researcher. He is the author of more than 600 scientific publications and has participated as principal investigator and collaborator in research projects of great national and international relevance, such as the Research Project of the MMA Foundation for Medical Research: “Assessment of the small graft syndrome: study of pathophysiology and etiology in an experimental model with small animals and the implications of the future application to liver transplantation with reduced graft” in the year 2005-2007 or his Doctoral thesis “Clinical study and prognostic factors in recipients with liver retransplantation” evaluated with the extraordinary award. Dr JC Meneu Diaz is Director of the multidisciplinary and multi-institutional Group of Applied Medical Research in Networking (IMAN) based at the European University, where he also works as Full Professor of Surgery, developing teaching facets with the students of the Medicine Degree, and of the Postgraduate in Master of Organ Transplantation.

Thanks to his research in the discipline of Surgery and Organ Transplantation, he is a pioneer in great advances to treat pancreatic cancer. These include the promotion of the laparoscopic approach for staging and resection of tumors or the implementation of intraoperative ultrasound to detect lesions not visible on the surface. The essential equipment for these advances. If you want to get there early, go alone. If you want to go far, go together

The fundamental role of research in the career of doctor Meneu

From his beginnings in medicine, Dr. Meneu established research as a fundamental pillar of his training. During his studies, he made stays in several training centers around the world, including the Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center, the Weill Cornell Medical College, or the Paul Brousse Hospital, specializing in the treatment of cancer of the digestive system.

After several years of international training, he was a pioneer in Spain in obtaining the “European Board Certified” certificate in the abdominal organ transplant module. His research in this area led him to achieve important achievements such as intestinal transplantation in adults, being the first surgeon to perform this type of operation at the Hospital 12 de Octubre.

His extensive knowledge in the specialty of General and Digestive Surgery, together with that of his wife, the gynecologist Arantxa Moreno, led them to found the Oncocir medical center in 2010 with the aim of creating a comprehensive and multidisciplinary unit that will integrate both specialties.

The motto of this center, “Looking to the future” reflects the importance that Dr. Juan Carlos Meneu gives to the perspective of patients and to research as a fundamental basis for developing medicine. For this reason, Oncocir professionals guide their daily work with values ​​such as integrity, teamwork, constant training and research by international experts.

Dr. Juan Carlos Meneu is aware that medicine is a science in constant evolution and that the professionals who practice it must not remain stagnant and advance hand in hand with it. That is why Dr. Meneu has as a flag “Try to learn something new every day”. Since he believes that knowledge is the key to developing solid foundations on which to lay his future and that of his patients.

It is precisely this tireless desire to improve that led him to be recognized with the National Medicine Award in 2021 in the category of General and Digestive Surgery for his more than 20 years of experience in the field.