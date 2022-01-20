Hugh Jackman’s blockbuster will have a spin-off of the Disney + series

ads

Disney’s ongoing quest to turn everything in its library into a Disney+ show came to a halt with Hugh Jackman’s 2011 blockbuster Real Steel. Shawn Levy, who directed and co-produced the film, will star in a series of Disney+ inspired by the movie. Jackman is not involved in this early stage of project development.

Real Steel was based on the 1956 short story Steel by Richard Matheson and was previously adapted into an episode of the Twilight Zone. The story centers on former boxer Charlie Kenton (Jackman) trying to reconnect with his son Max (Dakota Goyo) as they train a robot to fight in the World Robot Boxing Championships. Evangeline Lilly, Anthony Mackie, Olga Fonda, James Rebhorn and Hope Davis also starred.

Although the film grossed just under $300 million, Disney felt no need to produce a sequel at the time. However, after the film reappeared on Netflix, Levy said there was more demand for one. In August 2021, he told ComicBook.com that Jackman was interested and Ryan Reynolds might join. Levy just directed Reynolds in Free Guy.

“Well, I’ll say this, Hugh and I definitely feel, we’ve never stopped feeling the love for Real Steel, and it’s almost like the volume has gone up. Hugh and I were literally together last week talking about it,” Levy said. “So I would never say never about that, a sequel to Real Steal. Besides, I’m a friend of Hugh’s. I’m Ryan’s friend. I will gather them. Whether it’s Real Steel or another movie, I’m going to be directing those two amazing guys and dear friends in a movie together.”

While it’s entirely possible that a big-budget sequel featuring two big movie stars could happen, it sounds like Disney would rather test the property on television first. The series will be produced by Disney Branded Television, 20th Television with Levy’s 21 Laps, Deadline reports. Executive producers include Levy, Robert Zemeckis, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, Susan Montford and Don Murphy. The project is now looking for a writer.

Ironically, Real Steel is no longer available on Netflix. Instead, fans will have to turn to HBO Max to stream the movie. Real Steel is also available on Blu-ray and DVD.