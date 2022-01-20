How to know if it’s the flu or Covid-19? Experts say differences

The main symptoms of Covid have changed, so someone who has been infected with Ómicron might think they have the flu. How to differentiate Ómicron from the flu?

MEXICO.— Specialists have indicated that all the diseases share similar symptoms, so sometimes it is hard to distinguish What disease do you have?

But now that the variant of Covid-19: Omicron is affecting the health of many people, the need to have some data that can help identify the difference between a flu and Covid contagion.

Experts explain the differences between Omicron and flu.

Ómicron: How to know if it is the flu or the Covid variant?

Dr. Sarah Ash Combs, Head doctor at the National Children’s Hospital, commented that the best way to know if one has been infected with Covid-19 is by having a PCR test:

“If you don’t get tested, I’d say it’s really hard to tell right now,” she said.

But nevertheless, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, epidemiologist and former executive director of the Detroit Department of Health, in the US, explained that while both covid and flu have symptoms such as fever, fatigue, body aches and sore throat, Omicron infection distinguished by headache and dry cough that usually accompany her from the first days.

El-Sayed advised that “if you start to feel any of these symptoms“, it is worth isolating yourself and starting to ask yourself if you have been in contact with someone who could be infected. Then, get a quick test.

In addition to what has been said by specialists, a study published in the journal MedRxiv, indicated that Omicron could infect the throat before the nose. Added to this analysis is the testimony of Ryan Noah, CEO of Discovery Health, who reported that Omicron patients often report an itchy throat first, followed by nasal congestion, a dry cough, and aches.

flu symptoms

The World Health Organization defines influenza as an acute viral infection which can be mild, serious or even fatal (depending on various circumstances), and highlights that people over 65 are the most vulnerable group.

But the most common symptoms are:

Fever

Cough, usually dry

Muscle pains

joint pain

Headaches

sore throat

intense discomfort

profuse runny nose

The WHO points out that the cough can be very intense and last more than two weeks while the rest of the symptoms usually disappear in most cases in just one week, without the need for medical attention.

Symptoms of Omicron

This variant causes a milder illness compared to previous strains, but the symptoms will manifest with greater or lesser intensity depending on each person.

The most frequent symptoms are:

Fever.

extreme fatigue

Cough.

Throat pain.

Headache.

Muscle pain.

Specialists emphasize that those infected they do not usually lose taste or smell.

Ómicron: When to get a Covid-19 test?

The moment in which the test is carried out is what makes the difference, so according to the Dr Abdul test must be performed if symptoms are felt.

For those who have been exposed, but feel no symptoms there is a possibility that the virus has not developed enough enough to show up on a rapid test, so according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it is best to wait five days after exposure before testing and remain vigilant.

The epidemiologist and former executive director of the Detroit Health Department recalled that regardless of whether it is Covid-19 or the flu, it is necessary to isolate yourself while fighting the viral disease.