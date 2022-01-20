How to escape the branding of Guillermo del Toro

Talking some time with a journalist colleague, he advised me not to tell so irreverently my anecdote of that day when I made William Del Toro. “For Mexicans he is already almost like a saint”, he told me between joking and seriously. According to him, I was making a mistake by boasting that I was the only person capable of driving del Toro out of his mind.

I think the opposite. Characters like him, who are described as geniuses, must be constantly humanized, so that the public does not forget that they are also fallible subjects. We are used to seeing del Toro as the generous uncle, as someone who is incapable of doing anything wrong, but this perception does not always work to the best advantage of the Mexican director.

In an effort to build a branding To “sell” Guillermo Del Toro’s work to the public, the media have drawn all kinds of comparisons since the beginning of his career; comparisons that tried to equate him with other great geniuses. Thus, we have heard of his admiration for the literature of HP Lovecraft and Edgar Allan Poe; from the influence of directors like Jack Arnold and Alfred Hitchcock; and more recently, from the legacy of other Mexican directors such as Carlos Enrique Taboada and Roberto Gavaldón.

Although these types of comparisons are never healthy, he has made some of them himself, when he publicly shares his references and influences, perhaps without realizing that, with this, he is giving the patriotic-press the same rope with which will end up hanging him. It makes me think more of a Walt Disney, because everything he does has the potential to become an amusement park attraction and spawn his own merchandise.

Although such a park does not yet exist, we can easily imagine it with fantastic mechanical games of Pacific Rim, Blade Y hell boy; or mysterious walks of Chronos, the shape of water Y The Pan’s Labyrinth. This, without mentioning all those movies and series where Del Toro has lent his name as a producer. In fact, those who have had the opportunity to visit the exhibition at home with my monsters in Guadalajara, you know what I mean.

However, the career of the Mexican director has also had some less fortunate titles, such as mimic, The Devil’s backbone or Crimson Peak; films that, far from being unsuccessful, perhaps did not connect with the public in the expected way. And it is in this area that a premiere like Nightmare Alley (The Alley of Lost Souls), his most recent film, a stylized proposal for film noir that doesn’t fit into your branding as “The Lord of the Monsters”.

Trying to say now that, in a film like this, it is the people who behave like “monsters” is a lazy argument on the part of film critics, simply because it is not a monster movie but another type of monster. a proposal that, within the very constrained universe created by Guillermo Del Toro, is perhaps the furthest it has been from fantasy and the closest to making a traditional drama.

Some critics had already said the same thing about the villain of the shape of water, where the story is about a fantastic creature but the “real monster” was the character played by Michael Shannon; nothing new, since they had also suggested something like that of Captain Vidal, the fascist officer of The Pan’s Labyrinth played by Sergi López, who according to 2006 reviews was “worse than monsters”.

I propose letting monsters be monsters and villains be villains. We must allow the stories to tell themselves without trying to force this type of narrative, created and fed solely by critics and for critics, because they predispose the audience and end up becoming an obstacle for creatives like Del Toro to reach new audiences. with more diverse stories, even though the media discourse has pigeonholed him from the beginning of his career.

When you have built a branding and such a specific narrative about the type of cinema that Del Toro makes, false expectations are also created among the public of what they can expect when a production is signed by this or that name. We can interpret something like this from the numbers thrown by the collection of the most recent titles where the director is involved. antlers, where he appears as a producer, barely managed to break the $10 million mark in the United States, and Nightmare Alley it fell short, with only 9.4 million of a budget of 60 million dollars.

But the real question is still up in the air: What’s next for Guillermo Del Toro after winning the Oscar for Best Director and Best Picture in 2018? When Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for Gravity in 2014, he followed it up with the great triumph that was Rome, again as a director and also as Best International Film in 2019. When Iñárritu won for Birdman for Best Director and Best Picture in 2015, what followed was another win as a director for The Revenant in 2016.

Steven Spielberg was 39 years old when he put the fantasy universe he had created on hold, and after hits like Shark, ET or Indiana Jones, took the risk of making a drama with the color purple, a commercial failure that did not receive the expected awards either. However, it gave him the prestige, credibility and relevance that he has to this day, as it opened the door for him to make other types of stories such as Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, Munich or even the brand new West Side Story.

Personally, I wonder if Del Toro wanted to move away from fantasy a bit and get closer to people’s stories with his most recent film; if sometimes he too wonders how to escape his own branding. I ask because I am curious what he could say if he continued along the path already traced with The Devil’s backbone, Crimson Peak and now Nightmare Alley, that little by little they move away from the creatures and get closer to the people.

*Nightmare Alley (The Alley of Lost Souls) premieres in Mexico on January 27.

