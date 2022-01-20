how he plans to get his daughter away from Katie Holmes

Is Tom Cruise planning to win Suri back? The famous Hollywood actor is said to have a master plan to get his daughter back and completely separate her from her mother, actress Katie Holmes, despite the fact that she has taken care of the 15-year-old all by herself.

Why doesn’t Tom Cruise see Suri Cruise?

Suri has grown into a beautiful 15-year-old teenager; however, during his childhood his parents divorced and since then he has not seen his father, Tom Cruise.





Katie Holmes decided to ask for a divorce from Cruise appealing irreconcilable differences, in addition to requesting full custody of her little Suri, the reason? Completely distance her from Scientology, a religion that the actor has been professing for years.

Since then, Cruise is said to have not seen his daughter Suri:

“Scientology considers Katie to be a suppressive person, an enemy, and therefore Tom believes, like all Scientologists, that he cannot be connected to Suri.”.

This is how Tom Cruise plans to get his daughter Suri back

Some rumors claim that Tom has a sinister plan to get Suri back and completely separate her from her mother. The actress, Leah Remini, who after professing Scientology for years, has denounced the unethical practices of the religion, and has revealed for the New York Post:

“His master plan is to wait until Suri grows up so he can lure her into Scientology and away from Katie.”.

In 2013, it was Tom himself who confessed that Scientology alienated him from Suri and caused their marriage to fail.