How did Florence Pugh and Zach Braff meet?

The first public display of affection between Florence Pugh Y Zach Braff It came about in August 2018, when Braff started liking Pugh’s photos on Instagram. This may have been around the same time that she was cast in her short film.

Zach Braff cast Florence Pugh as the lead in his short film “In The Time it Takes to Get There”, which premiered in April 2019. She played Lucille, a disenchanted social media influencer in the 18th century. The 11-minute film, which is available to watch in its entirety on YouTube, was written and directed by Braff and also stars Alicia Silverstone.

At that moment, Zach Braff shared some behind the scenes pictures of Florence Pugh preparing his costume in the film before its release. Later in April 2019, they were first seen in public together holding hands on a Friday afternoon in New York City.

After the movie came out, Florence Pugh It took a while to appear again on Instagram Zach Braff. But on June 7, 2019, during a trip to the UK, he posted a selfie of himself and actor Toby Sebastian, who is also Pugh’s older brother.

Finally, on October 10 of that year, Pugh appeared in a group photo on Braff’s account, captioned “people I love”. They then appeared together in a picture on social media on November 8, 2019, when the “Scrubs” star shared a group photo at Disneyland in which the two could be seen together in the middle.

The couple began to attend public events, but not together. The two were photographed at the Los Angeles premiere of “Marriage Story” as well as at the film of Florence Pugh Oscar-nominated Little Women.

When Pugh was nominated for an Oscar In January 2020, fans speculated on the images she shared of herself in bed upon hearing the news. From there they began to appear more daily in the Instagram posts of others, in their stories and liking or commenting on images.

After the pandemic started, they appeared to go into lockdown together in March 2020 and in april they adopted a dog. Braff confirmed online that they began raising a puppy named Billie with whom they fell in love.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff confirmed it through their social networks

on the birthday of Zach Braff on April 6, 2020, Florence Pugh He shared a photo of himself and his dog on his account and wrote a sweet message in tribute to his partner. She wrote: “Today we will smile more than the clouds are grey. April 6th and we are celebrating hard! Happy birthday wishes, boogies and cheers for this special someone. Pop those bubbles and get moving!”

Two days later, he posted a nearly four-minute-long video addressing the “abusive and horrible comments” that she had received in Zach’s birthday post. She told her followers that she is 24 years old and that “You don’t need to be told who you should and shouldn’t love.”

His rebuttal proved to be effective, and the Instagram video received more than 2.6 million views. Not only did fans respond well to the video, as the singer Ariana Grande He also shared his support and shared the video.

One month after, Florence Pugh further explained his defense in video to Elle UK, saying it was a “necessary” move and that “People need to realize that it’s painful. I have the right to hang out, be and go out with whoever I want.”

From 2021, both have been very open about their love for each other, and have shared sweet messages on Instagram at different times. do you like the couple they make?