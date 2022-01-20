How did Florence Pugh and Zach Braff meet?

The first public display of affection between Florence Pugh Y Zach Braff It came about in August 2018, when Braff started liking Pugh’s photos on Instagram. This may have been around the same time that she was cast in her short film.

Zach Braff cast Florence Pugh as the lead in his short film “In The Time it Takes to Get There”, which premiered in April 2019. She played Lucille, a disenchanted social media influencer in the 18th century. The 11-minute film, which is available to watch in its entirety on YouTube, was written and directed by Braff and also stars Alicia Silverstone.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker