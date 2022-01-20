Hormonal role plays an important role in the pathogenesis of vulvar melanosis, according to a study

It accounts for more than 60% of vulvar pigmentary alterations in women of reproductive age

Irregular diffuse pigmentation. Photo studio.

Vulvar melanosis is an uncommon entity that figures in a large percentage among pigmentary alterations vulva of older women reproductive. Although its etiology is unknown, it could be related to pregnancy, the use of oral contraceptives, the Human Papilloma Virus, among others.

It presents as asymptomatic macules or patches that are multiple in size and color. They can be asymmetric with poorly defined borders and between their diagnoses differentials of melanocytic lesions includes melanoma.

Precisely for this reason, studies have emerged in the literature that seek to evaluate the progression of the lesions of this disease, to try to understand to what extent they could become malignant or remain benign.

A case series investigation (129) of vulvar melanosis, between January 1, 1998 and June 30, 2019 from the University of Florence, Florence, evaluated data on characteristics of the patients as dermatoscopies of lesions vulvar.

Each lesion was photographed clinically and dermatoscopically at the initial evaluation and at annual follow-up visits.

Among the most outstanding results, a total of 87 patients (67%) with vulvar melanotic lesions were premenopausal and 84 patients (65%) had received some type of hormonal therapy.

The most frequent location of vulvar melanosis was the labia minora (43%), followed by the labia majora (26%). In 39 of 129 cases (30%), the lesions increased in size and changed color after initial evaluation, but eventually stabilized. No malignant evolution was documented in any patient during a median follow-up of 13 years.

For this reason, the study authors suggest that the role of hormonal status as a risk factor in the pathogenesis of these lesions.

Approximately 30% of the lesions increased in size and/or changed pigmentation and then stabilized after about 18 months without malignant evolution within the study period.

The colors of the lesions are more important than the classic dermoscopic parameters in the diagnosis, they establish. The vulvar melanosis lesions they are dark with black and/or brown tones, while the combination of red, blue or gray colors in the lesion should be viewed with suspicion and requires a biopsy for evaluation.

“An association between hormonal status and vulvar melanosis can be hypothesized,” the study concludes.

Access the research here.