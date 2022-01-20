Hisui Forms of Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott Leaked in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

A massive and coordinated leak of Pokemon Legends: Arceus has revealed new final evolutions for the game’s starter Pokémon.

A filter called byyleeks has released spoilers about the game today, including new versions of Typhlosion, Decidueye, and Samurott. Previous leaks indicated that the final evolutions will also have new type combinations.

According to the leaked information, Typhlosion is fire/ghost, Decidueye is grass/fighting, and Samurott is water/dark. The Pokémon designs shown in the tweet below seem to fit the theme of the leaked information.

Typhlosion and Samurott’s appearances were slightly altered with different coloration, but Decidueye appears drastically different. All designs correspond to the theme and time period of feudal Japan.

The leak revealed a wealth of information, including the entirety of the game’s Pokédex and even spoilers for its story. The leaks show various forms of Hisui from existing Pokémon and new Hisui evolutions from others, including evolutions for Pokémon such as Sneasel and Ursaring.

It is expected that Pokemon Legends: Arceus arrives exclusively on Nintendo Switch on January 28.

This article was originally published in English by Scott Duwe on January 19, 2022.