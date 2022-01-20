Health and medicine for all

The aloe vera is a plant that, around the world, for thousands of years, It has been used as part of medicinal remedies, even the cosmetic, pharmaceutical and food industries have used it. Next, we invite you to learn about its benefits and in which conditions it seems to have an advantage and in which it does not.

What is aloe vera good for?

Among its main benefits are:

Helps heal burns

According to a study published in Iranian Journal of Medical Sciences, the aloe vera can reduce the healing time of burns about nine days, compared to traditional medicine. Additionally, it was noted to help prevent redness, itching, and infection.

In relation to infections, it was found that it contains antibacterial, antiviral and antiseptic properties, which can be of great help for wound healing.

Protects oral health

According to research published in Ethiopian Journal of Health Sciences, the mouthwash with aloe vera is just as effective as one with chlorhexidine to reduce dental plaque, after four days of use. Aloe was also found to be effective in killing bacteria Streptococcus mutans and yeast Candida albicans.

The study involved 300 healthy people and compared 100% pure aloe vera juice to standard mouthwash ingredients (chlorhexidine).

On the other hand, another study carried out in 2017 on 74 people, with oral submucosal fibrosis, found that those who drank 30 ml of its juice twice a day for three months, had less pain and inflammation in the mouth, an effect similar to the treatments with injected hydrocortisone.

Slows down aging and improves the appearance of the skin

A 2009 study of 30 women over the age of 45 found that those who took an aloe vera gel they had superior collagen production and their skin elasticity had improved for a period of 90 days.

In addition, other research has found that its gel applied morning and night, in conjunction with the use of tretinoin, may be more effective in treating acne than using the conventional drug alone. It has also been seen that a cream with aloe extract can reduce the redness, flaking, itching and inflammation caused by psoriasis.

What’s wrong with aloe vera?

Aloe vera has also been used to treat constipation and lower glucose levels. However, according to scientific research, it may not be as effective for these purposes and may even carry some risks.

Constipation

Aloe vera latex, which is the sticky yellow part just under the skin, has been used to relieve constipation. This is because it contains a compound known as aloin, which has laxative effects.

Although it may have laxative effects, the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) stopped approving aloe vera laxatives since 2002, because there are no reliable studies that support its safety and efficacy. In addition, other research has found that it is not effective in treating other digestive conditions, such as irritable bowel syndrome.

blood glucose levels

According to a review of eight studies published in 2016, aloe vera could help people with prediabetes and diabetes better control their glucose. However, this information cannot be taken as true, because the quality of the studies was not ideal.

According to the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) in the United States, it is considered probably safe for topical use. However, there are some reports associating long-term use of aloe vera with liver damage. Also, whole leaf extract has been shown to be associated with a high risk of cancer in rats.

What diseases does aloe vera cure?

There are no magic foods, therefore, aloe vera does not cure any disease. As seen throughout the article, it can help with various ailments, but it is not capable of curing any.

Aloe vera is effective in treating various health problems; however, it may bring some risks. Therefore, it is best to always consume it under the supervision of a doctor.

With information from Healthline, Medical News Today, WebMd and Mayo Clinic.