Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt and Reese Witherspoon, main presenters of the Oscars

By AFP

The April 25 ceremony, to be held for the first time at downtown Los Angeles’ historic Union Station, comes as California looks to reopen after a year of successive COVID-19 lockdowns fueled by vaccinations. The gala will take place as if it were a glamorous movie, the Academy advanced.

In addition to a “truly stellar cast of stars,” the producers warned in their statement that “there’s so much voltage here, sunglasses may be needed.”

Alongside Ford and Witherspoon, the list of presenters also includes last year’s major Oscar winners Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern, as well as South Korean Bong Joon-ho, who won best director. and best film with “Parasites”. Angela Bassett, Halle Berry and Bryan Cranston They will also appear, among others, in the first event that will bring together the big names of Hollywood on the red carpet since the outbreak of covid-19 forced the world to stay home in March 2020.

The 93rd Academy Awards, delayed two months due to the pandemic, It will air from Union Station and the Oscars' traditional home base at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, where some of the live musical performances are due to take place.

Connections from the UK and France are also planned for international nominees unable to travel to Los Angeles. Recent awards galas, such as the Golden Globes in February, were criticized for excessively resorting to video calls with the nominees, especially after Daniel Kaluuya lost the audio connection while giving his speech after winning the Golden Globe for best supporting actor.

The producers of the Oscars expressed their desire to achieve a ceremony that “looks like a movie, not a TV show”, promising a spectacular introduction, as well as filming in high resolution and widescreen format. Nominees must dress to the nines, after organizers have warned them that “formal is totally fine if you want to go, but casual isn’t.” The director of “Contagion”, Steven Soderbergh, is one of the producers of this gala delayed by the pandemic.