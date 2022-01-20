Habi buys Okol to strengthen its operation in Mexico

Habi, the proptech that in Colombia, the country where it was founded, is already the largest home buyer, has completed in Mexico the acquisition of Okol, owner of the portals Propiedades.com and Tu Cantón, which are the real estate portal with the most properties listed in Mexico and one of the largest buyers of used housing, respectively.

With these additions, they are projecting that their transactions cpray up to 10 times to reach $1 billion this year.

Since its inception in 2019, the company founded by Brynne McNulty Rojas and Sebastián Noguera has raised $115 million from investors, with the backing of Softbank, Inspired Capital, and Tiger Global.

The parties did not disclose the value of the transaction, but Noguera, who serves as president of Habi, considers that it reflects a solidity in the business model they have built.

“Now we are an important ally for real estate companies; We sell most of our inventory through brokers and our vision is to continue fostering these alliances to strengthen all the players in the sector”, he commented.

The technology firm developed its own algorithms to value real estate. After acquiring the properties, they do remodeling and when it is ready, they put them up for sale at competitive prices.

Properties.com and Tu Cantón have a commercial presence in Mexico City and ten other states: State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Veracruz and Yucatán.

Habi’s plan is to turn Properties.com into the largest real estate portal in Mexico, for which it will have to compete with some other proptech that have been gaining strength, such as La Haus.

Since landing in Mexico in the last quarter of 2021, they say they have created 130 new jobs. With the acquisitions, they will have a team of almost 400 employees.

To meet these new challenges, Habi also announced the hiring of Marcos Kantt as its new financial director, who in a 20-year career has worked in investment banking and capital markets, accompanying financial institutions and real estate companies in mergers and acquisitions.

