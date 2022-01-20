‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Denzel Washington does not remember being ‘ham’ with Ellen Pompeo: ‘Everything is fine’

Grey’s Anatomy he’s had tremendous talent over the years, both on and off screen. The cast is made up of actors and actresses who are big names in the industry, but behind the scenes there have also been some pretty big players. The show launched Shonda Rhimes from an up-and-coming writer to one of the biggest names in television production. But other major figures have had behind-the-scenes roles on the show. One of these A-listers who ended up doing behind-the-scenes work was a certain Denzel Washington, who directed an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. But Denzel Washington didn’t just direct an episode, he was so intense with the show that he clashed with lead actress Ellen Pompeo. So what happened? And for those who want to see your version of the show, which episode did you direct?

Pompeo accused Washington of being out of line

Denzel Washington has directed and produced before, but never on television. Washington’s directorial debut came in 2002, when he directed a film titled antonio fisherman. Washington also starred in this film and did quite well; it received critical acclaim and even won several awards. He has directed a few other films to similar critical acclaim. So it seems only fitting that Washington do well to make the leap from film to television.

But Pompeo felt differently. According to Insider, Ellen Pompeo and Denzel Washington fell out over a change in script dialogue. Pompeo says he got fed up with Washington’s direction, finally saying, “Listen, mother, this is my show. This is my set. Who are you telling? You hardly know where the bathroom is. After the fact, Pompeo admitted that Washington was not in such a bad way. But he still claims that Washington “doesn’t know anything about running television.”

What did Denzel Washington say about that incident with Ellen Pompeo?

Washington has proven his worth as a director, but perhaps with Pompeo he had a new experience with a power struggle. The fight led to Washington stating: “I am the director. Don’t tell me what to do”, and according to Pompeo, “go to the ham [her] ass.”

At least, that’s how Pompeo remembers it. Although it is not unlikely that what she says actually happened, Washington has more or less denied it. He hasn’t directly said that it never happened, but he has said that he can’t really remember what happened when he directed Grey’s Anatomy. Even if you remember, it seems there are no hard feelings between Washington and Pompeo.

When asked about it in a January 2022 interview with Variety, Washington said he had no recollection of the incident. He replied, “’No, no… but it’s all right.’

The episode that Washington directed received critical acclaim.

So which episode did Washington direct? The ninth episode of season 12: “The sound of silence.” This episode is an exploration of the lives of the hospital’s medical staff, but it gets off to a rather harrowing start with Dr. Gray being attacked by a patient. In the episode, her jaw is wired shut, rendering her temporarily deaf and dumb. The episode proceeds to show Dr. Gray and the rest of the hospital staff dealing with the ramifications of this injury.

Even if Pompeo clashed with Washington, the direction seems to have worked out pretty well. Critics praised both Washington’s direction and Pompeo’s performance. Fans also had high praise for the episode, even if many of them found it difficult to watch due to the severity and realism of Dr. Grey’s injuries.

One thing is clear, though: Despite the potential clashes, Pompeo and Washington made a good match for this episode.

