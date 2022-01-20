‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Denzel Washington does not remember being ‘ham’ with Ellen Pompeo: ‘Everything is fine’

Grey’s Anatomy he’s had tremendous talent over the years, both on and off screen. The cast is made up of actors and actresses who are big names in the industry, but behind the scenes there have also been some pretty big players. The show launched Shonda Rhimes from an up-and-coming writer to one of the biggest names in television production. But other major figures have had behind-the-scenes roles on the show. One of these A-listers who ended up doing behind-the-scenes work was a certain Denzel Washington, who directed an episode of Grey’s Anatomy. But Denzel Washington didn’t just direct an episode, he was so intense with the show that he clashed with lead actress Ellen Pompeo. So what happened? And for those who want to see your version of the show, which episode did you direct?

Pompeo accused Washington of being out of line

Denzel Washington has directed and produced before, but never on television. Washington’s directorial debut came in 2002, when he directed a film titled antonio fisherman. Washington also starred in this film and did quite well; it received critical acclaim and even won several awards. He has directed a few other films to similar critical acclaim. So it seems only fitting that Washington do well to make the leap from film to television.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker