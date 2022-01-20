Grammy Gala in Las Vegas has a new date

The Recording Academy postponed the event originally scheduled for January 31 two weeks ago “amid growing concerns about the omicron variant.”

The highly contagious variant accounts for almost all of the new cases recorded in the United States.

In California, the most populous state in the country, health authorities announced on Tuesday that more than one million new infections were recorded in the last week, totaling seven million since the pandemic began.

This explosion of cases upended Hollywood awards season, postponing some events and bringing others back to a virtual format.

The Grammy ceremony returned to its face-to-face format on March 14 of last year, after being postponed in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This year’s award ceremony is expected to mark a return to the glamor of the celebration traditionally held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and to consecrate artists such as Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, as well as the jazz and rhythm and blues (R&B) Jon Batiste, who has eleven nominations.

“We’re excited to bring the Grammy Awards to Las Vegas for the first time and put on a top-of-the-line show,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said in a statement.