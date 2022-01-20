Google Workspace will no longer be free for many users: This is what you will have to pay

Around 2020, G Suite became Google Workspace in an effort by the company to adapt its applications to the new conditions and challenges of work environments.

At that time, several plans were migrated and now, Google has decided to end the free legacy edition of G Suite.

Google Workspace is free for everyone; what is it and how is it activated?

The news was released by the company itself through a blog post stating that “if you have the old free edition of GSuite, you must switch to a paid Google Workspace subscription to keep your services. The free old edition of GSuite will no longer be available from July 1, 2022.”

In this way, as mentioned, the only free plans that will remain in Google Workspace will be for non-profit organizations focused on education.

In this way, after having free access to services such as Gmail, Drive, Docs and other free applications, companies will now have to start paying for those Google services.

As they clarify from Google Cloud:

“It’s important to note that the tools built into Google Workspace will continue to be available for free to anyone with a Google account, as well as schools and non-profit organizations. The ‘G Suite Free Edition’ setting (also called ‘Google Apps Free Legacy Edition’) is an issue that does not affect all users and only applies to those organizations that were using this version of G Suite and in where you had free access to a reduced set of enterprise features.”

The dates have been given by the company itself. Users will have until May 1 to select a new plan, otherwise Google will select one based “on usage” of Google Workspace, with billing starting two months after this automatic update.

Google Workspace Pricing

Google mentions it this way:

“If you choose to wait, Google will start switching subscriptions automatically on May 1, 2022. It will switch your organization’s subscription to a new Google Workspace subscription based on the features you currently use. To complete the switch, set up Google Workspace billing before July 1, 2022. If you don’t provide your payment details, your Google Workspace subscription will be suspended until you set up billing. Once 60 days have passed since suspension, you will no longer have access to core Google Workspace services, such as Gmail, Calendar, and Meet. You can continue to have access to other Google services, such as YouTube and Google Photos.

Knowing this decision, for the Mexican market the Workspace plans are priced at 105.30 per user per month for Business Starter, 210.60 per user per month for BusinessStandard and 351 per user per month for Business Plus.