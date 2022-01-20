Google Wifi arrives in Mexico: How it works and how much it costs

Digital Millennium

Do you already know him? The Google Wifi device is already available in Mexico, as part of the products offered by the same company to speed up connectivity in homes and that can be purchased online or in official stores.

According to its website, Google Wifi is a scalable and flexible connected wireless internet system that replaces the router you have now and provides a stable and reliable signal throughout your home.

If you want to know it better, we will tell you how it works, what its characteristics are and how much it is sold for.

Features of Google Wi-Fi

It is white (snow).

It measures 68.75 millimeters in height and 106.12 millimeters in diameter

It weighs 340 grams.

It gives a coverage of h up to 85 square meters per access point.

It is a scalable and flexible system, which allows additional access points to be added to houses of any size.

Each access point can manage up to 100 connected devices.

It has Bluetooth low energy.

has a processor Quad core ARM

And a RAM of 512MB.

Two Gigabit Ethernet ports already 15W power adapter.

How does it work?

It works like a Mesh Wi-Fi network, which provides greater coverage than traditional routers by using multiple access points together to create a connected system that provides a stable signal throughout the home.

The company assured that the device is easy to configure and can be managed from the Google Home app.

How much?

On platforms such as Amazon and Mercado Libre, the device is sold between 1,600 and 2,599 pesos each; however, packages of up to three units are also offered for 4,789 pesos.

While in stores like Liverpool and Walmart, units have been found from 1,999 and 2,599 pesos each.

