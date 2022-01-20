From Pokémon Red to Arceus Legends: chronological order of release of all the games in the saga

East January 28, 2022 There is a historic moment for the Pokémon saga, one of the greatest commercial phenomena in modern entertainment history, on the occasion of the premiere of Pokémon Legends Arceus on Nintendo Switch. Not only because it is the emblematic title of the twenty-fifth anniversary, but because it will be the biggest game changer to date by turning to action and adventure: the creation of the first Pokédex. On the occasion of this event, Nintendo has shared a infographic with the release dates in Spain of all the Pokémon games of the main saga.

1999-2022: eight generations, eight regions, hundreds of Pokémon

While it is true that Pokémon Green and Red, the first editions of the Game Boy, were originally released on February 27, 1996 in Japan, it was not until September 1998 that Blue Y Red (based on the Japanese Blue edition, which arrived in Japan in late 1996) landed in the United States; November 1999 in Spain. Since then, many premieres and a total of eight generations.

Despite what some players may think, Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! (2018, Nintendo Switch) do belong to the main saga despite being quite different in their approach to the traditional JRPGs of the series. In the same way, even being an Action RPG with elements of crafting, real action, stealth and adventure of Legends Pokémon Arceus (2022, Nintendo Switch), the latter is also from the main saga.

This is the release order of all main Pokémon games in Spain to date. That is, the titles are left out spinoff such as Pokémon Ranger, Colosseum, XD, Mysterious World, etc., which have enriched the universe of the saga to other horizons.

Release order of all Pokémon games in Spain

Generation I

Pokémon Red and Blue — 1999, Game Boy

Pokémon Yellow — 2000, Game Boy

Generation II

Pokémon Gold and Silver — 2001, Game Boy

Pokémon Crystal—2001, Game Boy Color

Generation III

Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire — 2003, Game Boy Advance

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen — 2004, Game Boy Advance

Pokémon Emerald — 2005, Game Boy Advance

Generation IV

Pokémon Pearl and Diamond — 2007, Nintendo DS

Pokémon Platinum — 2009, Nintendo DS

Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver—2010, Nintendo DS

Generation V

Pokémon Black and White — 2011, Nintendo DS

Pokémon White 2 and Black 2 — 2012, Nintendo DS

Generation VI

Pokémon X and Y — 2013, Nintendo 3DS

Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire — 2014, Nintendo 3DS

Generation VII

Pokémon Sun and Moon — 2016, Nintendo 3DS

Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon — 2017, Nintendo 3DS

Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! — 2018, Nintendo Switch

Generation VIII

Pokémon Sword and Shield — 2019, Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glittering Pearl — 2021, Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Legends Arceus — 2022, Nintendo Switch

Pokémon Legends Arceus this one is up for sale January 28, 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find all the available editions here. In this article we tell you our impressions after having seen it in an official presentation.

