From Pokémon Red to Arceus Legends: chronological order of release of all the games in the saga
East January 28, 2022 There is a historic moment for the Pokémon saga, one of the greatest commercial phenomena in modern entertainment history, on the occasion of the premiere of Pokémon Legends Arceus on Nintendo Switch. Not only because it is the emblematic title of the twenty-fifth anniversary, but because it will be the biggest game changer to date by turning to action and adventure: the creation of the first Pokédex. On the occasion of this event, Nintendo has shared a infographic with the release dates in Spain of all the Pokémon games of the main saga.
1999-2022: eight generations, eight regions, hundreds of Pokémon
While it is true that Pokémon Green and Red, the first editions of the Game Boy, were originally released on February 27, 1996 in Japan, it was not until September 1998 that Blue Y Red (based on the Japanese Blue edition, which arrived in Japan in late 1996) landed in the United States; November 1999 in Spain. Since then, many premieres and a total of eight generations.
Despite what some players may think, Pokémon Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Eevee! (2018, Nintendo Switch) do belong to the main saga despite being quite different in their approach to the traditional JRPGs of the series. In the same way, even being an Action RPG with elements of crafting, real action, stealth and adventure of Legends Pokémon Arceus (2022, Nintendo Switch), the latter is also from the main saga.
This is the release order of all main Pokémon games in Spain to date. That is, the titles are left out spinoff such as Pokémon Ranger, Colosseum, XD, Mysterious World, etc., which have enriched the universe of the saga to other horizons.
Release order of all Pokémon games in Spain
Generation I
- Pokémon Red and Blue — 1999, Game Boy
- Pokémon Yellow — 2000, Game Boy
Generation II
- Pokémon Gold and Silver — 2001, Game Boy
- Pokémon Crystal—2001, Game Boy Color
Generation III
- Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire — 2003, Game Boy Advance
- Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen — 2004, Game Boy Advance
- Pokémon Emerald — 2005, Game Boy Advance
Generation IV
- Pokémon Pearl and Diamond — 2007, Nintendo DS
- Pokémon Platinum — 2009, Nintendo DS
- Pokémon HeartGold and SoulSilver—2010, Nintendo DS
Generation V
- Pokémon Black and White — 2011, Nintendo DS
- Pokémon White 2 and Black 2 — 2012, Nintendo DS
Generation VI
- Pokémon X and Y — 2013, Nintendo 3DS
- Pokémon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire — 2014, Nintendo 3DS
Generation VII
- Pokémon Sun and Moon — 2016, Nintendo 3DS
- Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon — 2017, Nintendo 3DS
- Pokemon Let’s Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! — 2018, Nintendo Switch
Generation VIII
- Pokémon Sword and Shield — 2019, Nintendo Switch
- Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Glittering Pearl — 2021, Nintendo Switch
- Pokémon Legends Arceus — 2022, Nintendo Switch
Pokémon Legends Arceus this one is up for sale January 28, 2022 exclusively for Nintendo Switch. You can find all the available editions here. In this article we tell you our impressions after having seen it in an official presentation.
