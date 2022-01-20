From Cameron Diaz to Katy Perry –– Take a look at Jared Leto’s dating history

ads

From acting to music, Jared Leto has spread his wings in the entertainment industry for decades. The WeCrashed actor and 30 Seconds to Mars musician, who got his big break on MTV’s angst-ridden ’90s drama My So-Called Life, took home an Oscar in 2014 for Dallas Buyers Club, and his career hasn’t. showing signs of slowing down. .

Over the years, Jared has been involved in a handful of relationships with some of the most beautiful and popular actresses in Hollywood. Here is a breakdown of some of his reported past relationships, including who he is said to be currently dating.

Cameron Diaz was reportedly engaged to Jared Leto. Source: Getty Images

From 1999 to 2003, Jared was involved with Cameron Diaz. Her blockbuster hit There’s Something About Mary hit theaters and everyone was totally obsessed with her at the time…including Jared, clearly. When Cameron and Jared were dating, they were obviously taking things very seriously because they reportedly ended up getting engaged! Unfortunately, they quietly parted ways in 2003 without disclosing the reason.

Scarlett Johansson and Jared Leto had a high-profile affair. Source: Getty Images

Jared’s first time in a relationship with Scarlett Johansson reportedly took place in 2004. Due to their 13-year age gap, fans really didn’t have much hope of surviving as a couple. Fast forward to 2012, and Scarlet and Jared briefly reconnected. Although they were seen holding hands and getting closer once again, it didn’t last long.

Ashley Olsen and Jared Leto dated on and off for several years. Source: Getty Images

Around the same time that Jared and his band 30 Seconds to Mars were gaining steam in 2005, he reportedly started dating Ashley Olsen. As her band was beginning to take off, she was doing her best to get out of the public eye after a childhood acting career. They reconnected in 2008 and then tried again for a third time in 2011. No matter how many times Ashley and Jared tried to get back together, it just wasn’t meant to be.

Lindsay Lohan and Jared Leto also dated on and off for years. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

Much like Jared’s relationship with Ashley, his relationship with Lindsay Lohan remained continuously hot and cold starting in 2006. Jared and Lindsay filmed a movie together called Chapter 27 and are said to have hit it off on set. However, their relationship never remained consistent or strong. In 2014, when Kode magazine reportedly asked her if Jared was any good in bed, she confirmed, “Oh yeah!”

Paris Hilton and Jerry Leto had an affair in Hollywood. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Paris Hilton (@parishilton)

It seemed like Jared and Paris Hilton made a great couple when they were spotted getting up close and personal at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival. Since both celebrities were considered super flirtatious at the time, their short-term relationship wasn’t exactly a shock to anyone. .

Nina Senicar and Katharina Damm spent time with Jared Leto in 2011. Source: Instagram/@NinaSenicar; Instagram/@KatharinaDamm

When Jared was continually seen dating two beautiful European supermodels in 2011, fans quickly assumed that he was potentially entertaining two different women at the same time. One of those women was Nina Senicar and the other Katharina Damm.

Chloe Bartoli had a “friends with benefits” arrangement with Jared Leto. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by CHLOÉ BARTOLI (@chloebartoli)

Starting in 2013 and picking up in 2018, Chloe Bartoli was allegedly involved with Jared on a “friends with benefits” level. You may recognize Chloe’s name from Keeping Up With the Kardashians as she was also previously romantically linked to Scott Disick.

Lupita Nyong’o and Jared Leto became close in 2014. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lupita Nyong’o (@lupitanyongo)

Lupita Nyong’o and Jared sparked dating rumors in 2014. There was a lot of obvious chemistry between them, and at one point, she said that what they shared was something “that goes beyond dating rumors, beyond all of that.” , according to Porter. What exactly did they share? We may never know.

Miley Cyrus and Jared Leto also sparked dating rumors in 2014. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus)

Around the same time that Jared and Lupita were rumored to be secretly dating, talk of him and Miley Cyrus also began to circulate. Keep in mind that Miley is around two decades younger than Jared! Turns out they had a lot of shared interests, including an appreciation for art, nudity, and music.

Katy Perry and Jared Leto went on a Coachella date together. View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

2014 was obviously a big year for Jared as he was connected to Lupita and Miley that year. Interestingly, he was also spotted out on a date at Coachella with Katy Perry! This was around the same time that her relationship with John Mayer ended, and she had not yet started dating Orlando Bloom.

Valery Kaufman and Jared Leto have been on and off from 2015 to 2022. See this post on Instagram

A post shared by Valery Kaufman (@valerykaufman)

Jared’s relationship with Russian model Valery Kaufman has reportedly been in the works since 2015. Jared and Valery have a massive 23-year age gap, but that obviously hasn’t stopped them from trying to make things work throughout. the years. She also appears to be the most recent woman involved in his life.