For Apple, Android smartphones are now worth even less than iPhones and reduce their price in its exchange program

Apple has reduced the value of Android smartphones in its iPhone trade-in program, reports MacRumors. The maximum amounts for Samsung and Pixel smartphones have been reduced by up to 140 dollars, a remarkable change considering that it is about flagships.

The maximum possible values ​​for Galaxy and Pixel smartphones are listed on the Apple Trade-In Program website, although the final amount is determined on a case-by-case basis, depending on factors such as the condition of the devices.

Some of the Android smartphones accepted by Apple in its exchange program for iPhone, with their respective changes in value, are:

Galaxy S21 5G – $260 (was $325) Galaxy S21+ 5G – $325 (was $435) Galaxy S20+ – $205 (was $275) Galaxy S20 – $150 (was $205) Galaxy S10+ – $170 (was $185) Galaxy Note 20 Ultra – $405 (was $545) Galaxy Note 20 – $285 (was $385) Pixel 5 – $235, (was $315) Pixel 4 XL – $135 (was $180) Pixel 4 – $110 (was 150)

In this way, the most that a user of a Galaxy Note 20 Ultra in perfect condition can expect in exchange is an approximate value of 8,288 pesos. A Galaxy S21+, a smartphone from last year, is worth a maximum of approximately 6,650 pesos to Apple.

In addition to changes to Android smartphone values, Apple has also made trade-in cost adjustments for some of its devices. However, the reduction in value is much less noticeable, compared to the other devices. For example, an iPad Air went from $345 to $335 and a MacBook Pro went from $1,630 to $1,415.

It is important to mention that These changes apply to the Apple Trade-in Program in the United States., since in countries like Mexico the exchange for Android smartphones is not allowed, only for other Apple devices.