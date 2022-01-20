Five things you should know about ‘free’ home tests for covid

Americans continue to hear that it’s important to get regular home tests for COVID. The problem is finding tests that are affordable enough that you can buy them often.

Taking tests, as well as the use of masks, is an important measure if the country wants to beat covid, recover the routines of daily life and get the economy to function efficiently. So the federal government’s new plan for Americans to get cheaper tests is for insurance companies to pay for them.

The administration of President Joe Biden has just announced that anyone with private insurance will be able to get eight rapid tests a month at no cost. They can be picked up at a store that is part of an insurance company’s network or purchased and reimbursed by the insurer.

Congress mandated that private insurers must cover all COVID-19 tests and any associated medical services by passing the Families First Coronavirus Response Act and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The insurance-pays solution has been used frequently during the pandemic. Insurers have been asked to pay for PCR tests, covid treatments and the administration of vaccines. (Taxpayers are paying for the cost of the vaccines.)

It appears to be an “elegant” solution for a politician because it appears to be free and taxpayers’ money is not used.

1. But are trials really free?

Well no. As many economists will tell you: there is no such thing as a free lunch. Someone has to pay the bill. At first it is the insurers who receive the bill. Cynthia Cox, vice president of KFF, which specializes in studying the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and private insurers, said it could be billions of dollars. The exact amount depends on “how easy it is to get them and how many will be reimbursed,” he added.

2. Will the insurer absorb those imposed costs?

If they are smart, and few dare to say that those who run insurance companies are not, they will pass those costs on to their clients. “This will push premiums up,” said Emily Gee, vice president and health policy coordinator at the Center for American Progress.

Major insurance companies including Cigna, Anthem, United Healthcare and Aetna did not respond to requests to speak on the matter.

3. If so, why haven’t premiums increased already?

Insurers had a chance last year to raise premiums, but generally didn’t.

Why? Mainly because so far they have made so much money during the pandemic that they didn’t need to. For example, its net income in 2020 increased 41%, from 22,000 million dollars to 31,000 million, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC). In fact, the NAIC reported that the sector continued the “tremendous growth trend” that began before the appearance of covid-19. The companies will present 2021 results soon.

The reason behind these gains is clear. Premiums were paid based on estimates and projections made by insurers about how much health care consumers would use that year. Because people stayed home, had fewer accidents, postponed surgeries, and often avoided going to the doctor or hospital, insurers ended up paying much less.

They gave part of their profits back to customers, but kept much more.

As company actuaries work on predicting 2023 expenses, this could change if they anticipate more claims and expenses. The payment of millions of rapid tests is something that they will include in their calculations.

4. Regardless of premiums, will testing cost any money out of pocket?

It is very possible. If the insurer does not have an agreement with a store where you can simply collect the evidence, you will have to pay for it, at a price set by the store. If that is the case, a form will need to be filled out to request reimbursement from the insurer. How many times has a person lost receipts or simply forgotten to mail them in for a refund? Many, right?

And another thing. Reimbursement is set at $12 per test. If you pay $30 for a test—nothing unusual—the insurer is only responsible for $12. The consumer has to pay $18.

And, by the way, Medicare beneficiaries will have to pay for the tests themselves. And people who get their health care from Medicaid can get free test kits at community centers.

The Biden administration has just activated a post office website where Americans can order some free test kits, which will be paid for by the federal government.

5. Will this help reduce costs and make them easier to find?

Free covid testing is unlikely to have an immediate impact on cost and availability. We will have to keep looking for them. Demand will be stimulated, which in the short term may make them harder to find.

But demand, and some government guarantees to manufacturers, may cause them to be produced more quickly. Increased competition and supply could, in theory, drive down the price. Of course, there is room for prices to come down, as the wholesale cost of the test is between $5 and $7, analysts estimate. “It’s a big step in the right direction,” Gee said.