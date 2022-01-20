Films by Emily Blunt and Billie Eilish arrive at theaters in La Laguna

The cinemas of the Comarca Lagunera received this weekend the film Love in the mountains and the documentary Billie Eilish: The world is a little blurry.

Emily Blunt and Jamie Dornan are the protagonists of Love in the mountains, a film directed by John Patrick Shanley.

In the feature film set in Ireland, Blunt plays the farmer “Rosemary Muldoon” who wants her neighbor “Anthony Reilly” (Dornan) to fall in love with her, fortunately he is not indifferent.

The problem is that “Anthony” seems to have inherited a family curse that causes both of them to have to fight to be together.

Taking cues from classic documentaries by rock figures like Bob Dylan’s Don’t Look Back and The Rolling Stones’ Gimme Shelter, filmmaker RJ Cutler constructed the style to portray the life of singer Billie Eilish.

Rather than interfere while the still-teenager was building a career with the help and support of her brother Finneas and their parents, Cutler merely watches and thus makes Billie Eilish natural: The world is a bit of a blur.

“We don’t interview people, we don’t have someone who explains, there are no experts, we only see life and that’s what I wanted to do, I wanted to see her life because I recognized, when I met Billie, that by seeing her we would be seeing the light not only of a great artist but also of a young woman who was coming of age”, says Cutler in an interview with the newspaper El Universal.

“I was very interested in telling this story of a teenager on the verge of adulthood even though she was a relatively unknown artist on the verge of also becoming a superstar. Those two narratives come together and resonate with each other,” he relates.

Cutler spent about two years documenting the work of the American when she was just 17 years old, showing the creative process of what would become her first successes. Also at that time he took several apprenticeships from the interpreter of Bad Guy “who today is 19 years old.